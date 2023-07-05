Kia Seltos Facelift First Look

How is it on the outside?

Starting with the fascia, the Seltos now gets a new set of LED headlamps, where the DRLs merge into the lower section of the split headlamps. The grille has been redesigned too, and the DRLs here remain unchanged. There is also a new faux skid plate at the front, while that at the rear will have a different design based on the trim one chooses. The three-cube LED fog lights make way for a four-cube set, while the front bumper gets subtle tweaks. The overall fascia gets multiple additions such as the camera on the grille, a sensor on the air dam, and a few sensors on the windshield, all of which will be used for ADAS functions.

The side profile and overall silhouette of the Seltos facelift remain largely the same as the outgoing model, save for the new design of the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Towards the posterior, the Creta rival gets new wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar on the boot lid, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark-fin antenna.

The car in the images here is finished in a new shade called Pewter Olive, which reflects different hues based on the lighting in the surroundings of the vehicle. The rest of the colour options, including the Matte Graphite paintjob on the X-Line, are carried over from the outgoing car. The Seltos was already a good-looking car in my opinion and the new design updates further up the want quotient.