Kia Seltos Facelift First Look

What is it?
Kia has pulled the covers of the Seltos facelift, which is the first comprehensive update for the mid-size SUV since the launch of the model in the country back in 2020. For the Indian market, the new model has arrived with a slew of updates, be it the exterior design, the feature list, or the powertrain. Let us take a closer look at the facelifted Seltos.
How is it on the outside?
Starting with the fascia, the Seltos now gets a new set of LED headlamps, where the DRLs merge into the lower section of the split headlamps. The grille has been redesigned too, and the DRLs here remain unchanged. There is also a new faux skid plate at the front, while that at the rear will have a different design based on the trim one chooses. The three-cube LED fog lights make way for a four-cube set, while the front bumper gets subtle tweaks. The overall fascia gets multiple additions such as the camera on the grille, a sensor on the air dam, and a few sensors on the windshield, all of which will be used for ADAS functions.
The side profile and overall silhouette of the Seltos facelift remain largely the same as the outgoing model, save for the new design of the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Towards the posterior, the Creta rival gets new wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar on the boot lid, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark-fin antenna.
The car in the images here is finished in a new shade called Pewter Olive, which reflects different hues based on the lighting in the surroundings of the vehicle. The rest of the colour options, including the Matte Graphite paintjob on the X-Line, are carried over from the outgoing car. The Seltos was already a good-looking car in my opinion and the new design updates further up the want quotient.
How is it on the inside?
Step inside the new Seltos, and depending on the variant, you will be greeted by a choice of interior themes, including a black and beige one for lower variants, a black theme with beige inserts for the GT Line variants and an all-black theme with red stitching and inserts for the X-Line variants.
The overall space is largely the same as the current Seltos on sale, but it feels much bigger and roomier, courtesy of the panoramic sunroof on top. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and the new gear lever lend the car, which has hard plastics all around, an otherwise premium feel. There are bottle holders and then a little more space to keep the odd cleaning cloths or the like on all four doors. Then, the glovebox size too remains the same as the current car, and if we had to nitpick, it would have to be the rather small size of the storage compartment below the front armrest.
What’s on the feature list?
Kia has done its research pretty well before it debuted in the Indian market, and the sales numbers have further reinforced this fact. Taking things a notch higher, the Seltos facelift boasts of a Level 2 ADAS suite with 17 autonomous features, a dual-zone climate control system, and a single-piece unit dominating the dashboard, which now gets a fully digital instrument console apart from the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The one thing that still bothers me is the fact that only the mid-spec variants get wireless function for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the top-spec variants still have to make do with a wired connection, and this is something that Kia should have worked on.
Elsewhere, the refreshed Seltos comes equipped with ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, drive modes, an electronic parking brake, Kia Connect, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, and OTA updates. The Seltos facelift continues to be a feature-loaded offering, but does it offer value for money? We will have a better idea about this once the prices are announced.
What is it powered by?
Kia will offer an array of engine and transmission options with the Seltos. There is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine producing 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and an IVT (CVT in Kia speak) unit. The 1.5-litre diesel motor, which develops 113bhp and 250Nm of torque, comes mated with a six-speed iMT unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine generates an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, married to either a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Spoilt for choice now, aren’t we?
What about pricing and competition?
Kia India is yet to announce the prices of the facelifted Seltos, which we expect to happen sometime next month. The model is currently priced between Rs. 12.92 lakh – Rs. 23.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect these prices to go up by approximately Rs. 1 lakh based on the choice of variant. Once launched, the Seltos facelift will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand VItara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.