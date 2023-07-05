Maruti Suzuki Invicto First Look

How is it on the inside?

The cabin of the Invicto was anticipated to be the same as the Hycross and hence we're not surprised that the interior indeed is identical. The few alterations include a Suzuki-branded steering wheel and an all-black interior with Champagne gold accents. This along with leatherette seats and some soft-touch materials on the dashboard give it a little premium feel. Both of these are detailed with red stitching, thus giving it a nice look. However, the hard plastics still continue which is something that could have been better for a car that costs more than Rs. 25 lakh. That said, the panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting helps add more sense of space and elegance to the cabin. Also, there are many other things that add to the comfort and convenience. The MPV is being offered in both seven- and eight-seater configurations. The front-row seats are ventilated and the driver seat is eight-way power-adjustable with a memory function.

What further adds to the convenience are multiple storage spaces with illumination, bottle-holders in each row, retractable and cooled cup-holders on the dashboard, folding side tables with second-row captain seats, reading lamps, and multiple types of charging ports including type-C. Then, the IR-cut windshield and the window shades will help keep the harsh sun rays out and eventually make the cabin a little cooler during the day. Lest we forget, a 360-degree camera with surround view and a powered tailgate further add to the convenience.