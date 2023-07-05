Maruti Suzuki Invicto First Look

What is it?
Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its much-anticipated new MPV, the Invicto, which was previously rumoured to be named 'Engage'. With its official christening and launch now, it has become the most expensive offering in the automaker's line-up. Essentially, the MPV is an outcome of the Maruti-Toyota collaboration and hence a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, built at the latter manufacturer's Bidadi plant. Here are our initial thoughts on the vehicle, following its official launch in New Delhi.
How is it on the outside?
In terms of appearance, the Invicto shares a design similar to the Innova Hycross, with an overall identical look. However, Maruti has introduced a few elements to distinguish it from its Toyota counterpart. Firstly, the exterior body colours have changed to include a new colour palette, which includes Nexa Blue. Other colour options include Majestic Silver, Stellar Bronze, and Mystic White. Additionally, the Invicto features a different hexagonal grille and modified LED lights, thus setting it apart from the Toyota cousin. The front bumper has also undergone a redesign, featuring a faux skid plate. Further, the Invicto boasts a reworked taillight design and rides on larger 17-inch alloy wheels, giving it a more proportionate appearance. Maruti's efforts to introduce these changes are commendable.
How is it on the inside?
The cabin of the Invicto was anticipated to be the same as the Hycross and hence we're not surprised that the interior indeed is identical. The few alterations include a Suzuki-branded steering wheel and an all-black interior with Champagne gold accents. This along with leatherette seats and some soft-touch materials on the dashboard give it a little premium feel. Both of these are detailed with red stitching, thus giving it a nice look. However, the hard plastics still continue which is something that could have been better for a car that costs more than Rs. 25 lakh. That said, the panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting helps add more sense of space and elegance to the cabin. Also, there are many other things that add to the comfort and convenience. The MPV is being offered in both seven- and eight-seater configurations. The front-row seats are ventilated and the driver seat is eight-way power-adjustable with a memory function.
What further adds to the convenience are multiple storage spaces with illumination, bottle-holders in each row, retractable and cooled cup-holders on the dashboard, folding side tables with second-row captain seats, reading lamps, and multiple types of charging ports including type-C. Then, the IR-cut windshield and the window shades will help keep the harsh sun rays out and eventually make the cabin a little cooler during the day. Lest we forget, a 360-degree camera with surround view and a powered tailgate further add to the convenience.
What's on the feature list?
Though cheaper than its counterpart, the Hycross, the Invicto isn't skimping much on important features. Apart from the aforementioned features, this top-spec model boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a six-speaker audio unit, in-built Suzuki Connect Technology with remote functionalities, and more than 50 connected features. These connected features include e-Care, remote-powered window close function, remote seat ventilation, e-call, and more. Furthermore, there's Alexa and smartwatch connectivity. The seven-inch coloured multi-information display gets drive mode themes and even an Eco Score indicator. Even on the safety front, it's loaded with six airbags (front, side, and curtain), TPMS, electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear disc brakes, and ABS with EBD. It also gets three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, vehicle stability control with hill hold assist, amongst several others. What's more, customers who want more personalisation in their car can choose from a wide range of accessories for both the exterior and interior. These can be bought individually or even bundled together as a package. These are a part of the Genuine NEXA equipment offered with both Alpha Plus and Zeta Plus variants of the new Invicto's 'Signature Collection'.
What is it powered by?
Maruti's new seven-seater MPV also shares its powertrains with Toyota's offering. Powering the Invicto is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine. It produces 183bhp and 206Nm of torque and comes paired with an e-CVT. The automaker claims a mileage of 23.24kmpl for this single strong-hybrid that can also run in pure electric mode for short distances. We look forward to testing this car for its real-world fuel efficiency soon.
What about pricing and competition?
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for its entry-level seven-seater Zeta Plus trim. This is surprisingly cheaper than the Hycross despite not losing out on many important features. The eight-seater version of this Zeta Plus variant costs Rs. 24.84 lakh, while the top-spec seven-seater Alpha Plus trim retails at Rs. 28.42 lakh. For about a lakh more though, the Hycross gets bigger 18-inch wheels, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, Ottoman seats, a fixed rear armrest, and more importantly - ADAS. Although it’s a Toyota Innova Hycross-based MPV, Invicto is an important launch for Maruti Suzuki as it aims to expand its portfolio. Bookings for this new flagship MPV started last month and the deliveries are slated to begin soon. We will be driving this vehicle this weekend, so stay tuned for our first drive impressions.
Pictures by Aditya Nadkarni