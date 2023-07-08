CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition First Look

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,818 Views
    Skoda Kushaq Left Front Three Quarter
    Skoda Kushaq Right Front Three Quarter
    Skoda Kushaq Rear View
    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter
    Skoda Kushaq Left Side View
    Skoda Kushaq Left Side View
    Skoda Kushaq Left Front Three Quarter
    Skoda Kushaq Left Front Three Quarter

    What is it?

    Front View

    Skoda India has introduced yet another special version of the Kushaq. This one is called the Matte Edition and it fills the space between the Style and top-spec Monte Carlo trims. It is sold alongside other special editions of the Kushaq, namely Onyx, First Anniversary, and the aforementioned Monte Carlo. We have now seen the Matte Edition in person and here’s what we make of it.

    How is it on the outside?

    Left Side View

    As the name of this edition goes, the Kushaq is painted in a Carbon Steel hue with a matte finish. However, instead of blacked-out elements like on the Monte Carlo, Skoda has preferred a handful of chrome and gloss black elements that can be seen on the ORVMs, door handles, front grille, and on roof spoiler. A ‘1.5 TSI’ badge on the tailgate makes its debut with this edition of the SUV.

    Front Door Handle

    Besides this, since the Kushaq is based on the Style trim, it comes equipped with LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED taillamps, a gloss black shark fin antenna, silver-coloured roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

    Rear Spoiler

    How is it on the inside?

    The cabin of the Matte Edition follows a grey and black theme. Unlike the lower variants which get a brushed aluminium finish, the Kushaq Matte Edition gets gloss black inserts on the dashboard, door pads, and around the centre console. There are no exclusive 'Matte' motifs or contrasting colour inserts which could have helped this version of Kushaq have its own charm.

    Dashboard

    The 10-inch touchscreen unit that was earlier limited only to the Monte Carlo trim has now made its way to the Matte Edition as well. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is connected to Skoda’s six-speaker sound system with a sub-woofer.

    What’s on the feature list?

    The Matte Edition carries forward all the features from the Style’s bucket such as a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, cruise control, a two-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and Type-C USB ports for front and rear passengers.

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    On the safety front, it gets six airbags, a reverse parking camera, a tyre pressure monitor, and ISOFIX seat points. The Kushaq also scored full five stars in the recently conducted GNCAP crash test.

    What is it powered by?

    Engine Shot

    Unlike other editions that are offered with limited powertrain options, the Matte Edition can be had in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque whereas the latter puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch gearboxes. Both these engines are BS6 2.0 as well as RDE norms compliant.

    What about pricing and competition?

    Skoda now has special editions spread out across its entire line-up. Where the Onyx fills the lower end of the portfolio, the Monte Carlo sits at the top. The newly launched Matte Edition is priced from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and commands a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the Style variant.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Notably, this Matte Edition of Kushaq is an alternative to the likes of the Kia Seltos X Line, Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, and the Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Edition.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto First Look

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars