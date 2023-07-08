Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition First Look

What is it?
Skoda India has introduced yet another special version of the Kushaq. This one is called the Matte Edition and it fills the space between the Style and top-spec Monte Carlo trims. It is sold alongside other special editions of the Kushaq, namely Onyx, First Anniversary, and the aforementioned Monte Carlo. We have now seen the Matte Edition in person and here’s what we make of it.
How is it on the outside?
As the name of this edition goes, the Kushaq is painted in a Carbon Steel hue with a matte finish. However, instead of blacked-out elements like on the Monte Carlo, Skoda has preferred a handful of chrome and gloss black elements that can be seen on the ORVMs, door handles, front grille, and on roof spoiler. A ‘1.5 TSI’ badge on the tailgate makes its debut with this edition of the SUV.
Besides this, since the Kushaq is based on the Style trim, it comes equipped with LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED taillamps, a gloss black shark fin antenna, silver-coloured roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
How is it on the inside?
The cabin of the Matte Edition follows a grey and black theme. Unlike the lower variants which get a brushed aluminium finish, the Kushaq Matte Edition gets gloss black inserts on the dashboard, door pads, and around the centre console. There are no exclusive 'Matte' motifs or contrasting colour inserts which could have helped this version of Kushaq have its own charm.
The 10-inch touchscreen unit that was earlier limited only to the Monte Carlo trim has now made its way to the Matte Edition as well. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is connected to Skoda’s six-speaker sound system with a sub-woofer.
What’s on the feature list?
The Matte Edition carries forward all the features from the Style’s bucket such as a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, cruise control, a two-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and Type-C USB ports for front and rear passengers.
On the safety front, it gets six airbags, a reverse parking camera, a tyre pressure monitor, and ISOFIX seat points. The Kushaq also scored full five stars in the recently conducted GNCAP crash test.
What is it powered by?
Unlike other editions that are offered with limited powertrain options, the Matte Edition can be had in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque whereas the latter puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.
The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch gearboxes. Both these engines are BS6 2.0 as well as RDE norms compliant.
What about pricing and competition?
Skoda now has special editions spread out across its entire line-up. Where the Onyx fills the lower end of the portfolio, the Monte Carlo sits at the top. The newly launched Matte Edition is priced from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and commands a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the Style variant.
Notably, this Matte Edition of Kushaq is an alternative to the likes of the Kia Seltos X Line, Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, and the Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Edition.