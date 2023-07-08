Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition First Look

How is it on the outside?

As the name of this edition goes, the Kushaq is painted in a Carbon Steel hue with a matte finish. However, instead of blacked-out elements like on the Monte Carlo, Skoda has preferred a handful of chrome and gloss black elements that can be seen on the ORVMs, door handles, front grille, and on roof spoiler. A ‘1.5 TSI’ badge on the tailgate makes its debut with this edition of the SUV.

Besides this, since the Kushaq is based on the Style trim, it comes equipped with LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED taillamps, a gloss black shark fin antenna, silver-coloured roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels.