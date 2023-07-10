Hyundai Exter First Look

What is it?
Hyundai has launched its smallest and most compact SUV in India. It’s called the Exter and this one slots below the Venue and is based on the brand’s entry-level hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios. The Exter is a petrol-only SUV with a CNG variant, is offered in seven variants and is a direct rival to the Tata Punch. Let’s take a closer look at it.
How is it on the outside?
The Exter follows Hyundai’s parametric jewel design philosophy which is evident with the gloss black pattern on the front bumper, C-pillar, and tail gate. Besides this, the Exter has a tall and upright stance and the use of generous plastic cladding, roof rails, and squared arches gives the Exter a rugged and SUV-ish appeal.
The front fascia sports a split headlamp setup with signature H-shaped LED DRLs that are also carried to the taillamp clusters. The length and wheelbase of the Exter are identical to the Nios at 3,815mm and 2,450mm whereas it stands tall at 1,631mmmm and has a width of 1,710mm, respectively. It rides on 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and for the first time in a Hyundai, the ‘Exter’ lettering has also been affixed on the hood.
The colour options for the Exter include six monotone and three dual-tone shades. While Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki are new to the Exter’s palette, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Starry Night, and Fiery Red are already a part of the brand’s colour scheme. Out of these, the white, khaki, and blue can also be paired with a contrasting black roof.
How is it on the inside?
The cabin of the Exter will instantly remind you of the Nios. The wave-pattern on the dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel, and even the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system have been taken from the hatchback sibling. However, the Exter offers three interior themes – Light Sage, Cosmic Blue, and Silver, depending on the variant.
The front seats have fixed headrests and the centre console houses two cupholders along with a cooled glovebox and a wireless charging pad. Plus, the driver’s display is fully digital with a 4.2-inch coloured MID. The rear occupants, meanwhile, benefit from rear aircon vents, charging ports, and adjustable headrests along with power windows.
What’s on the feature list?
Like any other Hyundai, the Exter is loaded with features to the brim. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the driver’s seat can be adjusted for height. Furthermore, there is a voice-enabled electric sunroof on offer along with automatic climate control, and ambient lights for the footwell.
The infotainment system along with the instrument cluster is customisable with 12 different languages of which 10 are regional and the other two are global languages. The Exter also gets a dash-camera with front and rear views and over 60 telematic features via BlueLink.
On the safety front, the biggest highlight is six airbags that are standard across the range. Other passive features on offer are a tyre pressure monitoring system, a rear-view camera, automatic headlamps, keyless entry, and three-point seatbelts for all seats.
Broadly, the Exter's variants include EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect, with the CNG variant limited only to the S and SX trims.
What is it powered by?
The Exter borrows the BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.2-litre petrol powertrain from the Venue, Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The petrol motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque. It boasts an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 19.4 kmpl and comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an automated manual transmission with paddle shifters and metal pedals.
The same powertrain is also offered in its CNG variant which gives out a detuned output of 68bhp and 95Nm and can be had with a manual gearbox only. Hyundai claims an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.1 km/kg for the CNG version.
What about pricing and competition?
The manual variants of the Exter are available at an introductory starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the automatic versions start from Rs. 7.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG guise of the Exter can be had in S and SX trims that are priced at Rs. 8.24 lakh and Rs. 8.97 lakh, respectively, both prices, ex-showroom.
With these prices, the Exter pits itself against the Tata Punch which is currently the highest-selling model in the segment. It is also an alternative to the likes of the Citroen C3 and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.