CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Exter First Look

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    14,739 Views
    Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Exter Right Rear Three Quarter
    Hyundai Exter Left Side View
    Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Exter Front View
    Hyundai Exter Front View

    What is it?

    Hyundai has launched its smallest and most compact SUV in India. It’s called the Exter and this one slots below the Venue and is based on the brand’s entry-level hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios. The Exter is a petrol-only SUV with a CNG variant, is offered in seven variants and is a direct rival to the Tata Punch. Let’s take a closer look at it.

    How is it on the outside?

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Exter follows Hyundai’s parametric jewel design philosophy which is evident with the gloss black pattern on the front bumper, C-pillar, and tail gate. Besides this, the Exter has a tall and upright stance and the use of generous plastic cladding, roof rails, and squared arches gives the Exter a rugged and SUV-ish appeal.

    Front View

    The front fascia sports a split headlamp setup with signature H-shaped LED DRLs that are also carried to the taillamp clusters. The length and wheelbase of the Exter are identical to the Nios at 3,815mm and 2,450mm whereas it stands tall at 1,631mmmm and has a width of 1,710mm, respectively. It rides on 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and for the first time in a Hyundai, the ‘Exter’ lettering has also been affixed on the hood.

    Left Side View

    The colour options for the Exter include six monotone and three dual-tone shades. While Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki are new to the Exter’s palette, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Starry Night, and Fiery Red are already a part of the brand’s colour scheme. Out of these, the white, khaki, and blue can also be paired with a contrasting black roof.

    Open Boot/Trunk

    How is it on the inside?

    Dashboard

    The cabin of the Exter will instantly remind you of the Nios. The wave-pattern on the dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel, and even the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system have been taken from the hatchback sibling. However, the Exter offers three interior themes – Light Sage, Cosmic Blue, and Silver, depending on the variant.

    Front Passenger Air Vent

    The front seats have fixed headrests and the centre console houses two cupholders along with a cooled glovebox and a wireless charging pad. Plus, the driver’s display is fully digital with a 4.2-inch coloured MID. The rear occupants, meanwhile, benefit from rear aircon vents, charging ports, and adjustable headrests along with power windows.

    Rear Seats

    What’s on the feature list?

    Instrument Cluster

    Like any other Hyundai, the Exter is loaded with features to the brim. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the driver’s seat can be adjusted for height. Furthermore, there is a voice-enabled electric sunroof on offer along with automatic climate control, and ambient lights for the footwell.

    The infotainment system along with the instrument cluster is customisable with 12 different languages of which 10 are regional and the other two are global languages. The Exter also gets a dash-camera with front and rear views and over 60 telematic features via BlueLink.

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    On the safety front, the biggest highlight is six airbags that are standard across the range. Other passive features on offer are a tyre pressure monitoring system, a rear-view camera, automatic headlamps, keyless entry, and three-point seatbelts for all seats.

    Wheel

    Broadly, the Exter's variants include EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect, with the CNG variant limited only to the S and SX trims.

    What is it powered by?

    Engine Shot

    The Exter borrows the BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.2-litre petrol powertrain from the Venue, Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The petrol motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque. It boasts an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 19.4 kmpl and comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an automated manual transmission with paddle shifters and metal pedals.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The same powertrain is also offered in its CNG variant which gives out a detuned output of 68bhp and 95Nm and can be had with a manual gearbox only. Hyundai claims an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.1 km/kg for the CNG version.

    What about pricing and competition?

    The manual variants of the Exter are available at an introductory starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the automatic versions start from Rs. 7.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG guise of the Exter can be had in S and SX trims that are priced at Rs. 8.24 lakh and Rs. 8.97 lakh, respectively, both prices, ex-showroom.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    With these prices, the Exter pits itself against the Tata Punch which is currently the highest-selling model in the segment. It is also an alternative to the likes of the Citroen C3 and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Hybrid First Drive Review
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition First Look

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars