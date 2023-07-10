Hyundai Exter First Look

How is it on the outside?

The Exter follows Hyundai’s parametric jewel design philosophy which is evident with the gloss black pattern on the front bumper, C-pillar, and tail gate. Besides this, the Exter has a tall and upright stance and the use of generous plastic cladding, roof rails, and squared arches gives the Exter a rugged and SUV-ish appeal.

The front fascia sports a split headlamp setup with signature H-shaped LED DRLs that are also carried to the taillamp clusters. The length and wheelbase of the Exter are identical to the Nios at 3,815mm and 2,450mm whereas it stands tall at 1,631mmmm and has a width of 1,710mm, respectively. It rides on 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and for the first time in a Hyundai, the ‘Exter’ lettering has also been affixed on the hood.

The colour options for the Exter include six monotone and three dual-tone shades. While Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki are new to the Exter’s palette, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Starry Night, and Fiery Red are already a part of the brand’s colour scheme. Out of these, the white, khaki, and blue can also be paired with a contrasting black roof.