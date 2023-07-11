Maruti Suzuki Invicto Hybrid First Drive Review

Like on the outside, Maruti has simply carried forward the entire cabin from the Hycross save for the ‘champagne gold’ accents on the dash, a Suzuki badge on the steering wheel, and over the infotainment start-up screen. Also, the Invicto is down on a few features when compared to the Hycross. I will get to it in a bit, but it has to be said that retaining the cabin is definitely not a bad idea because the Hycross cabin is immensely practical and well put together.

In terms of space and comfort, there is nothing to fault here. Like the Hycross, the front seats are large and you are seated fairly high meaning you have a commanding view of the road. The driving position is more akin to an SUV than a people mover.

As for the second-row comfort, the captain seats are generously sized and they are well cushioned, too. Given the long wheelbase and the ability to slide the middle seats all the way back (provided nobody is occupying the third row), the amount of legroom on offer is incredible. There is no shortage of headroom either and because the Invicto is a very wide MPV, shoulder room is abundant, too.

Moving on to the third row, there is just about enough shoulder room for two adults but let me tell you, neither would be complaining for sitting awkwardly. The Invicto is a proper three-row vehicle with the amount of headroom and legroom the third row has. More importantly, the backrest is large and under thigh support is just about enough since there is legitimate vertical space between the seat base and the floor unlike many three-row models.

There are quite a few observations to be made as we move onto the features list. First of all, the Invicto’s most expensive variant dubbed Alpha+ is over Rs 90,000 cheaper than the equivalent Hycross ZX variant. Of course, the lower price equates to a slightly downsized equipment list. In fact, the Invicto misses out on JBL-tuned nine-speaker audio system and electrically adjustable ottoman seats in the second row, which is a USP of the Hycross. Instead, it gets a non-branded six-speaker setup and good old manually sliding captain seats. Also, Maruti isn’t offering ADAS on the Invicto whereas you get it in the Hycross ZX (O) variant so that’s something to note if you are eyeing either of these models.