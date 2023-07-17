Hyundai Exter First Drive Review

Like everything else, even the powertrain in the Exter is the same as the Grand i10 Nios. You can have the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine either with a five-speed manual or an AMT. And I am happy to report that Hyundai has managed to tune the AMT superbly. At sedate throttle input, the gearshifts in the AMT induce no head nods and the jerks usually associated with an AMT are next to nothing.

This five-speed AMT prefers to upshift at around 2,000rpm where it feels right at home. But go slightly heavy on the throttle, between 2,500-3,000rpm, and you’d then notice the AMT going about its work. At city speeds, even the downshifts are smooth and barely noticeable. The taller gear ratio of the AMT allows the Exter to hold onto the same gear for longer. For instance, if you are cruising at 90-95kmph out on the highway in the fifth gear, but then you have to slow down for a village crossing, the speedometer would go down to as low as 40kmph without downshifting to the fourth gear.

We tested the Exter on VBox and found that the 0-100kmph time isn’t very impressive at 15.26 seconds, and 0-60kmph came up in 7.01 seconds. This also hints that you will have to plan your overtakes each time. But the Exter is made for everyday driveability and that is something that it manages really well. You also get a manual mode for AMT, and there are paddle shifters that are useful and quick to operate as well.

Not only does it have light controls, but the Exter is quite user-friendly to drive as well. The 82bhp producing four-cylinder engine is silent and refined; no complaints there. We also drove the five-speed manual for a small stint. Like in the Nios, the manual gearbox has light clutch action and the short throw gear action is convenient and also fun to use.

As for the steering, this one has a good amount of weight to it and responds quite linearly. It is not the quickest though — going three and a half turns lock-to-lock, but we like how it’s perfect for its job. Plus, the steering doesn’t need to be constantly worked on the highways and has a good progressive nature at city speeds. Although we didn’t find much traffic while driving the Exter on Delhi-Jaipur highway, surely it would be a breeze to drive in city choc-a-blocs.

However, we took the Exter off the beaten path, and it came through with quite an ease. Apart from that, at highway speeds, the ride quality remains pliant and well absorbent of small irregularities or potholes. There’s also a good amount of suspension travel, which absorbs bumps and creases at city speeds, and it settles down quickly after going over undulations. Vertical movements are also kept well under control.