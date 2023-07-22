Audi Q8 e-tron First Drive Review

It is not just nice; it is easy and quick.

The Audi Q8 e-tron comes with a 114kwh battery pack. This is a step up from the older e-tron. The battery then powers a pair of motors driving each of the axles. Hence, Quattro. It does this via a single-speed automatic. The output figures are impressive. The combined output for the motors is over 400bhp, and the torque at hand is almost 670Nm. No wonder, even with over 2.5 tonne of weight to haul around, the Q8 e-tron sprints from 0-100kmph in just 5.6 seconds! And it does so silently.

But, no one will set drag strips on fire every time they roll out of their garage and make their way to work. For those undemanding, stress-free and comfortable everyday commutes, good visibility will be a boon. As will the light and quick steering. Plus, it does not take any effort to get the e-tron to motor around as briskly as traffic would permit. Not surprisingly, the Q8 e-tron feels easy, quiet, and effortless.

It doesn't lose its easy demeanour even when the roads get difficult. The ride - courtesy of the air springs and the multi-link layout for the suspension - is plush and flat. As a result, the occupants do not get thrown around from side to side, and the SUV also does not wallow, roll, or pitch excessively. The body control - particularly over undulating and broken roads or missed speed-breakers - remains taut. The only time you can notice its body moving is when its nose rises to the sky under the pedal-to-the-metal (or carpet, in this case), flat-out acceleration.

The latter can get quite addictive. And one must forewarn fellow passengers before ‘stepping on it' because if caught unawares, it can lead to minor whiplash. But even when not ‘going for it’, the e-tron gets to 100kmph in a hurry with the laziest of throttle inputs. And you don't notice it because it seems like you are only doing 60. The quiet cabin, the flat body control, and the lack of effort in getting it going leave you with that impression. Plus, the light, quick and accurate steering takes the fatigue and unpredictability out of the picture.

The Q8 e-tron is a heavy car, nonetheless. It weighs over 2.5 tonnes. So it does not feel light or lithe or greatly engaging around a series of bends. It also doesn't feel ponderous; just a little reluctant to change directions quickly.