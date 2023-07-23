2023 Kia Seltos First Drive Review

Furthermore, this new feel-good factor is backed by ample space, comfort, and convenience. The visibility outside remains good and the front seats continue to be supportive. Like the outgoing model, there’s ample headroom and knee-room here as well. Even in the second row, there's plenty of room and it feels airier due to the large panoramic sunroof. One doesn't sit too low but still has sufficient under-thigh support, good knee-room, and enough space in the footwell to stretch legs. Then, the new Seltos continues to get storage spaces, cup- and bottle-holders, with the top-spec trims even getting an additional sliding cover in the centre console. Neatly done! Meanwhile, boot space is still the same at 433-litre, which is great.

The most notable upgrades are in terms of new features and ADAS. The Seltos gets an immaculately designed digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment head unit, both of which clearly display a ton of vital information. Be it the driving info, ADAS, new side cameras, 360-degree view, or even voice commands (including Hinglish), all are displayed right in front and with easy-to-access controls. In fact, the GT line’s head-up display will add to your convenience with more details now. Even the air purifier’s screen has been upgraded with a new UI and integrated controls. Kia India deserves appreciation for equipping the SUV with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, and an eight-way adjustable driver seat, apart from ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. Now, a cooled wireless charging pad is good, but a cooled glove box, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic tailgate would have further added to the delight.

Nevertheless, the Seltos now gets Level 2 ADAS. With this, six airbags are now standard and the car gets parking sensors, ESC, traction control, and TPMS, among others. We have already detailed its safety suite which includes 15 standard and 17 advanced adaptive features. Then, adaptive cruise control with lane assist and automatic braking will be useful for owners wanting some sort of semi-autonomous tech. Also worth mentioning is that front and rear collision avoidance assist were amongst the systems that worked effectively in the demos that were offered in a closed and controlled environment.