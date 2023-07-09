2023 Kia Seltos safety features and tech detailed

- Kia Seltos facelift gets ADAS with 17 features

- Additional 15 safety features listed

Kia Seltos safety equipment summary

Kia India introduced the Seltos facelift with cosmetic changes, new features, and notably more safety equipment. Let's focus on the latter and provide an insight into the 32 safety features that the SUV is loaded with.

Facelifted Seltos with ADAS from the EV6

The carmaker announced Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which includes 17 advanced adaptive features, for the Seltos. These are available in more premium cars like the EV6 in India and are supported by one front camera and three radars (front and two rear corners). A detailed list of these features is provided below.

ADAS features:

Seltos ADAS Features 1 FCW (Front Collision Warning) 10 DAW (Driver Attention Warning) 2 FCA – Car (Front Collision Assistance) – Car 11 SCC with S&G (Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go) 3 FCA – Ped (Front Collision Assistance) – Pedestrian 12 BCW (Blind-Spot Collision Warning) 4 FCA – Cyc (Front Collision Assistance) – Cyclist 13 BCA (Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist) 5 FCA – JT (Front Collision Assistance) – Junction Turning 14 RCCW (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning) 6 LDW (Lane Departure Warning) 15 RCCA (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist 7 LKA (Lane Keeping Assist) 16 SEW (Safe Exit Warning) 8 LFA (Lane Following Assist) 17 LVDA (Leading Vehicle Departure Alert) 9 HBA (High Beam Assist)

Seltos is offered with a 'Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack'

Apart from the ADAS, the updated Seltos also incorporates 15 additional safety features, collectively known as the 'Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack.' This includes six airbags and three-point seatbelts as standard across all variants. Additionally, there are 11 other active safety features, bringing the total to 15, as illustrated in the table below.

Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack

Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack 1 ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) 6 HAC (Hill-start Assist Control) 11 Impact-sensing auto door unlock 2 BAS (Brake force Assist System) 7 ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) 12 Front and rear all seat 3-point seatbelts with reminder 3 All-wheel disc brakes 8 Highline tyre pressure monitor 13 Front dual airbags 4 ESC (Electronic Stability Control) 9 Rear parking sensors 14 Front seat side airbags 5 VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) 10 Speed-sensing auto door locks 15 Side curtain airbags

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Kia Seltos

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos will be available with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. It will come with a range of transmission options like a six-speed manual, iMT, CVT, and dual-clutch automatic.

Launch and booking of the Kia Seltos

We expect the updated Kia Seltos SUV to be launched in August when the carmaker will announce its variant-wise pricing. Bookings of the car will begin on 14 July across all authorised Kia dealerships in the country.

Kia Seltos Video:

To learn more about the new Kia Seltos, you can refer to the video below.