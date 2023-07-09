CarWale
    2023 Kia Seltos safety features and tech detailed

    Ninad Ambre

    2023 Kia Seltos safety features and tech detailed

    - Kia Seltos facelift gets ADAS with 17 features

    - Additional 15 safety features listed

    Kia Seltos safety equipment summary

    Kia India introduced the Seltos facelift with cosmetic changes, new features, and notably more safety equipment. Let's focus on the latter and provide an insight into the 32 safety features that the SUV is loaded with.

    Facelifted Seltos with ADAS from the EV6

    The carmaker announced Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which includes 17 advanced adaptive features, for the Seltos. These are available in more premium cars like the EV6 in India and are supported by one front camera and three radars (front and two rear corners). A detailed list of these features is provided below.

    ADAS features:

    Seltos ADAS Features
    1FCW (Front Collision Warning)10DAW (Driver Attention Warning)
    2FCA – Car (Front Collision Assistance) – Car11SCC with S&G (Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go)
    3FCA – Ped (Front Collision Assistance) – Pedestrian12BCW (Blind-Spot Collision Warning)
    4FCA – Cyc (Front Collision Assistance) – Cyclist13BCA (Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist)
    5FCA – JT (Front Collision Assistance) – Junction Turning14RCCW (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning)
    6LDW (Lane Departure Warning)15RCCA (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
    7LKA (Lane Keeping Assist)16SEW (Safe Exit Warning)
    8LFA (Lane Following Assist)17LVDA (Leading Vehicle Departure Alert)
    9HBA (High Beam Assist)
    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Seltos is offered with a 'Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack'

    Apart from the ADAS, the updated Seltos also incorporates 15 additional safety features, collectively known as the 'Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack.' This includes six airbags and three-point seatbelts as standard across all variants. Additionally, there are 11 other active safety features, bringing the total to 15, as illustrated in the table below.

    Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack

    Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack
    1ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)6HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)11Impact-sensing auto door unlock
    2BAS (Brake force Assist System)7ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)12Front and rear all seat 3-point seatbelts with reminder
    3All-wheel disc brakes8Highline tyre pressure monitor13Front dual airbags
    4ESC (Electronic Stability Control)9Rear parking sensors14Front seat side airbags
    5VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)10Speed-sensing auto door locks15Side curtain airbags
    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    Engine and gearbox specifications of the Kia Seltos

    The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos will be available with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. It will come with a range of transmission options like a six-speed manual, iMT, CVT, and dual-clutch automatic.

    Launch and booking of the Kia Seltos

    We expect the updated Kia Seltos SUV to be launched in August when the carmaker will announce its variant-wise pricing. Bookings of the car will begin on 14 July across all authorised Kia dealerships in the country.

    Kia Seltos Video:

    To learn more about the new Kia Seltos, you can refer to the video below.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

