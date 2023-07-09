CarWale
    AD

    Major differences between Kia Seltos X Line and Standard Models

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    296 Views
    Major differences between Kia Seltos X Line and Standard Models

    - Kia Seltos X Line gets cosmetic changes

    - Also gets additional features over the GTX Plus trim

    Kia Seltos X Line vs Seltos standard model

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India has introduced the facelifted Seltos in India along with its X Line trim that serves as the flagship model in the line-up. Featuring several unique elements in comparison to the standard variants, this special edition has an 'X factor' that sets it apart. Here's everything that makes the X Line model distinctive.

    Kia Seltos X Line exterior

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The biggest talking point of the new Seltos X Line is its Matte Graphite paint. Then, the SUV rides on crystal-cut, glossy black, 18-inch alloys, and the star centre cap is also finished in glossy black. There's no silver/grey accent running the length of the doors this time. However, a chrome trim along the window line has been added to bring some contrast. At the rear, the exclusive look is completed with an X Line badge on the tailgate.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Rear Badge

    2023 Seltos X Line interior

    On the inside, the Seltos X Line gets an all-black cabin. As for the seat upholstery, it comes in a nice green shade that Kia calls Sage Green. And despite the cabin sporting an all-black look, there’s a contrast reddish-orange stitching on the steering wheel, seats, and door pads.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front Row Seats

    Features packed in the X Line

    Among the notable features in the X Line over the GTX Plus are an eight-inch heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, electric parking brake with auto-hold, and rain-sensing wipers. Other than that, there are no major changes to the equipment list. Since the X Line is based on the top-spec GTX Plus trim, it retains all of its features, which include LED headlamps, front parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ADAS, UVO connected-car technology, ventilated seats, drive modes, and more. Moreover, on the safety front, it continues to come with six airbags, ESC, traction control, and other features.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Steering Wheel

    Engine and gearbox specifications for the X Line

    Under the hood, the Seltos X Line gets either a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the X Line model is only available with automatic gearbox options, which means that the petrol variant is offered with the seven-speed DCT gearbox, while the diesel gets the six-speed torque converter.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Engine Shot

    Kia Seltos Video:

    To learn more about the new Kia Seltos, you can refer to the video below.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Kia Seltos safety features and tech detailed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Major differences between Kia Seltos X Line and Standard Models