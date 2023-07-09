Major differences between Kia Seltos X Line and Standard Models

- Kia Seltos X Line gets cosmetic changes

- Also gets additional features over the GTX Plus trim

Kia Seltos X Line vs Seltos standard model

Kia India has introduced the facelifted Seltos in India along with its X Line trim that serves as the flagship model in the line-up. Featuring several unique elements in comparison to the standard variants, this special edition has an 'X factor' that sets it apart. Here's everything that makes the X Line model distinctive.

Kia Seltos X Line exterior

The biggest talking point of the new Seltos X Line is its Matte Graphite paint. Then, the SUV rides on crystal-cut, glossy black, 18-inch alloys, and the star centre cap is also finished in glossy black. There's no silver/grey accent running the length of the doors this time. However, a chrome trim along the window line has been added to bring some contrast. At the rear, the exclusive look is completed with an X Line badge on the tailgate.

2023 Seltos X Line interior

On the inside, the Seltos X Line gets an all-black cabin. As for the seat upholstery, it comes in a nice green shade that Kia calls Sage Green. And despite the cabin sporting an all-black look, there’s a contrast reddish-orange stitching on the steering wheel, seats, and door pads.

Features packed in the X Line

Among the notable features in the X Line over the GTX Plus are an eight-inch heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, electric parking brake with auto-hold, and rain-sensing wipers. Other than that, there are no major changes to the equipment list. Since the X Line is based on the top-spec GTX Plus trim, it retains all of its features, which include LED headlamps, front parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ADAS, UVO connected-car technology, ventilated seats, drive modes, and more. Moreover, on the safety front, it continues to come with six airbags, ESC, traction control, and other features.

Engine and gearbox specifications for the X Line

Under the hood, the Seltos X Line gets either a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the X Line model is only available with automatic gearbox options, which means that the petrol variant is offered with the seven-speed DCT gearbox, while the diesel gets the six-speed torque converter.

