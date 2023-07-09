Weekly news roundup: Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, Invicto launched, and Elevate bookings open

The month of July has kickstarted with Maruti and Kia stealing the limelight with the introduction of the Invicto and Seltos facelift. However, the automobile segment also witnessed the addition of new variants by Skoda and Volkswagen whereas several brands announced a price hike across their passenger vehicle range.

Kia Seltos facelift unveiled in India

The 2023 Kia Seltos made its India debut on 4 July. The updated SUV gets refreshed exterior styling, a thoroughly revamped cabin with new features, and BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The bookings for the Seltos will open on 14 July and it is offered in Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line variants.

Maruti Invicto launched

The Invicto is Maruti’s newest flagship SUV and has a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on Toyota’s Innova Hycross and is powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain. The Invicto can be had in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants in seven and eight-seat configurations.

Honda Elevate bookings open

The bookings for the Honda Elevate have commenced for Rs. 21,000. The prices of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival will be announced in September 2023. The Elevate is being offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG variant

The Virtus line-up gets a new GT DSG trim. It slots between the Topline and GT Plus variants and is priced at Rs. 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Virtus GT DSG costs Rs. 70,000 less than the GT Plus manual variants is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition

The Skoda Kushaq is now available in a new Carbon Steel Matte hue. It is positioned between the Style and Monte Carlo variants and costs Rs. 40,000 more than the former. Along with the new paint shade, the Kushaq Matte also gets gloss black and chrome elements on the outside along with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Carmakers announce price hike from July 2023

Jeep India has hiked the prices of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee by Rs. 1.60 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh, respectively. With this price revision, the Wrangler now has a starting price of Rs. 60.65 lakh whereas the Grand Cherokee now costs Rs. 80.50 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.

Meanwhile, Toyota India has also hiked the prices of its models that are effective from 5 July. The automaker currently has eight cars in its India portfolio that have witnessed a price bump of up to Rs. 46,000.

Tata Motors too will levy a price hike of 0.6 per cent on its passenger vehicle range. The new prices will be applicable from 17 July. However, customers with bookings made up to 16 July will be covered under the brand’s price protection policy.