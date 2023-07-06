Toyota increases prices in India by up to Rs. 46,000

- The price hike came into effect on 5 July

- Vellfire, Land Cruiser, and Hilux prices remain unchanged

Toyota price hike in July

Earlier today, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a price increase for select models in its product range. The hike, which came into effect on 5 July, is not applicable to the Hilux, Land Cruiser, and Vellfire models in India.

Price increase for SUVs

The Toyota Fortuner witnesses a price hike of Rs. 40,000, an increase that is also applicable to the Legender range. Meanwhile, the strong-hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder get an upward revision of Rs. 25,000, while the rest of the range has become expensive by Rs. 13,000.

Price hike for all other Toyota cars

The Toyota Camry receives the most significant price revision of Rs, 46,000, and the model now costs Rs. 46.17 lakh for the sole variant it is offered in. Excluding the V AMT variant, all variants of the Glanza get a uniform price hike of Rs. 10,000. The Crysta too, has become dearer by Rs. 25,000 for all variants apart from the GX variant. The Hycross, on the other hand, will command a premium of Rs. 27,000 over the outgoing prices from last month.