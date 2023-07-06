CarWale
    Toyota announces month-long monsoon service camp

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota announces month-long monsoon service camp

    - To offer exclusive benefits on labour and service cost

    - The campaign is applicable in Southern states

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a monsoon campaign in Southern states of India. The service camp is being held from 1 July to 31 July 2023, with benefits such as comprehensive vehicle health checkup, doorstep services, discounts on labour and service costs, and more. Customers located in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala can visit any Toyota-authorised dealership in their respective state to avail of the benefits.

    Listed below are the benefits of the monsoon campaign by Toyota in July 2023

    Free 20 points comprehensive vehicle health checkup
    Special price on AC top-up services (labour only)
    Offers on tyre and battery services
    Attractive offers on labour services by booking through the brand’s iConnect app
    Exclusive 10 per cent discount on selected parts like wiper blades, brake pads, glass weather strips, and cabin car treatment

    Offers are applicable on the entire product range including, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Legender, Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Vellfire and the Hilux. Customers can contact their nearest authorized Toyota dealership for more details.

    Commenting on the initiative, Takashi Takamiya, Vice President and Head, South Region, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, ‘Our efforts to offer heart-touching guest experience across all touchpoints has inspired and energised all our decisions and actions. As we adapt to the evolving needs of the market, our service campaigns reflect our commitment to providing tailored solutions. With the onset of monsoon season in the country, we recognize the challenges faced by daily commuters navigating tough road conditions and unpredictable weather. As safety leaders, TKM has always prioritised the well-being of passengers and the safety of vehicles. The ‘Monsoon Campaign 2023’ is our endeavour to assist them in being prepared for these changes while ensuring affordability. Offering a unique customer experience and ensuring hassle-free journeys during this season, we aim to address the specific needs of our customers and create lasting memories during the monsoon. Let us navigate the monsoon together with confidence and peace of mind.’

    Toyota increases prices in India by up to Rs. 46,000

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
