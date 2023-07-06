CarWale
    Hyundai i20 facelift spotted with new alloy wheels

    Jay Shah

    - i20 facelift expected to make India debut by 2023-end

    - Will get cosmetic tweaks inside out

    The Hyundai i20 has been spotted testing in India yet again. This time around, the hatchback was seen with a new set of alloy wheels. 

    Hyundai i20 facelift exterior updates

    The i20 facelift is expected to be introduced later this year and will sport tweaked front and rear profiles. As seen with the international-spec model, the i20 will get reprofiled fore and aft bumpers along with tweaked LED headlamps. 

    In addition to the new alloy wheels, the new i20 will also boast of a new design for the tail lamps and could also benefit from a connecting stripe across the tailgate.

    Hyundai i20 waiting period 

    Customers willing to purchase the i20 will currently have to wait for up to six weeks after booking their car. The same also applies to the sportier version of the hatchback, the i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 facelift engine options

    With the diesel engine discontinued, the i20 facelift will carry forward the same engine options that are offered with the current-gen. This includes a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes.

