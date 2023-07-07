Maruti Invicto gathers 6,488 bookings

- Prices start at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched its newest flagship SUV, Invicto at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Invicto opened on 19 June and now the automaker has announced that it has gathered over 6,488 bookings till now.

Maruti Invicto engine details

The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain. It is powered by a 2.0-litre Atkinson motor that puts out 172bhp and 199Nm of torque that is paired with electric motor and a battery pack that provides an extra 11bhp and drives the front wheels with an e-CVT unit.

Maruti Invicto variants and features

Maruti offers the Invicto in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants in both seven and eight-seat layouts. It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and support for wireless charging.

Maruti Invicto rivals

The rivals to the Maruti Invicto include the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Toyota Innova Hycross.