CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Invicto gathers 6,488 bookings

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,198 Views
    Maruti Invicto gathers 6,488 bookings

    - Prices start at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants

    Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched its newest flagship SUV, Invicto at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Invicto opened on 19 June and now the automaker has announced that it has gathered over 6,488 bookings till now.

    Maruti Invicto engine details

    The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain. It is powered by a 2.0-litre Atkinson motor that puts out 172bhp and 199Nm of torque that is paired with electric motor and a battery pack that provides an extra 11bhp and drives the front wheels with an e-CVT unit.

    Maruti Invicto variants and features

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Dashboard

    Maruti offers the Invicto in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants in both seven and eight-seat layouts. It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and support for wireless charging. 

    Maruti Invicto rivals

    The rivals to the Maruti Invicto include the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Toyota Innova Hycross.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Isuzu to organise monsoon service camp across India
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 facelift spotted with new alloy wheels

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6709 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 29.74 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 30.92 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 28.97 Lakh
    PuneRs. 29.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 30.91 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 27.44 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 30.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 28.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 27.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6709 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Invicto gathers 6,488 bookings