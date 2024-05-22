Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India at Rs. 3.3 crore

AMG S 63 plug-in hybrid offered

Initially to be offered in Edition 1 guise

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG S 63 E-Performance in India with prices starting from Rs. 3.3 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. This is the carmaker's second plug-in hybrid (after the AMG GT 63 E Performance) and the most powerful S-Class ever.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance: Exterior

This AMG S-Class version sports sharper looks thanks to the AMG Panamericana grille, sportier bumpers, larger wheels, and a quad-tip exhaust at the rear. Apart from this aggressive styling package, this Edition 1 model gets styling bits such as the AMG Night Package or a blacked-out exterior trim. Then, there are matte-black alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and an Edition 1 branded car cover.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance: Interior

The interior looks like that of the Mercedes S-Class but gets sportier upholstery colours and trims in line with the sporty exterior bits. The updated design touches include an AMG steering wheel, AMG Exclusive Nappa leather, AMG illuminated tread plates, and carbon-fibre trim. There is even AMG-specific software for the infotainment touchscreen. The Edition 1 models also get model-specific branding on the centre console.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance: Powertrain

Mercedes’ flagship sedan, the AMG S 63 E Performance, is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery. It has a mammoth power output of 791bhp and 1,430Nm of torque. One of the highlights of the S 63 is its self-levelling active air suspension called AMG Ride Control+. Moreover, the car also has an electric-only range of 33km. It is pitted to marry the luxury and opulence of an S-Class with AMG’s famed 'driving experience'.