CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India at Rs. 3.3 crore

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2,204 Views
    Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India at Rs. 3.3 crore
    • AMG S 63 plug-in hybrid offered
    • Initially to be offered in Edition 1 guise

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG S 63 E-Performance in India with prices starting from Rs. 3.3 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. This is the carmaker's second plug-in hybrid (after the AMG GT 63 E Performance) and the most powerful S-Class ever.

    Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance: Exterior

    This AMG S-Class version sports sharper looks thanks to the AMG Panamericana grille, sportier bumpers, larger wheels, and a quad-tip exhaust at the rear. Apart from this aggressive styling package, this Edition 1 model gets styling bits such as the AMG Night Package or a blacked-out exterior trim. Then, there are matte-black alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and an Edition 1 branded car cover.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Left Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance: Interior

    The interior looks like that of the Mercedes S-Class but gets sportier upholstery colours and trims in line with the sporty exterior bits. The updated design touches include an AMG steering wheel, AMG Exclusive Nappa leather, AMG illuminated tread plates, and carbon-fibre trim. There is even AMG-specific software for the infotainment touchscreen. The Edition 1 models also get model-specific branding on the centre console.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance: Powertrain

    Mercedes’ flagship sedan, the AMG S 63 E Performance, is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery. It has a mammoth power output of 791bhp and 1,430Nm of torque. One of the highlights of the S 63 is its self-levelling active air suspension called AMG Ride Control+. Moreover, the car also has an electric-only range of 33km. It is pitted to marry the luxury and opulence of an S-Class with AMG’s famed 'driving experience'.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Front View
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Production-ready Tata Curvv interior spied

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1208 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2971 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Taycan
    Porsche Taycan
    Rs. 1.61 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo S90
    Volvo S90
    Rs. 68.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 3.91 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 4.06 Crore
    DelhiRs. 3.80 Crore
    PuneRs. 3.91 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 4.06 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 3.60 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 4.13 Crore
    KolkataRs. 3.80 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 3.64 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1208 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2971 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India at Rs. 3.3 crore