Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets subtle nip and tuck

New face from the updated AMG GT

Powertrain remains unchanged

Mercedes-Benz has updated its AMG flagship, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine (four-door coupe). It gets cosmetic chiselling in line with the update seen on the AMG GT Coupe a few weeks ago. There are a few feature additions too; however, the powertrain remains unchanged.

The design updates include a new front end with a reworked grille and redesigned headlamp signature which is now sharper than before. Also, the air intake below the AMG-specific grille is bigger and wider along with the addition of vertical air ducts integrated on the side fenders.

In terms of feature addition, the super sedan gets an electric sunroof and a wireless smartphone charger between the rear seats as standard fitment. Even the MBUX is running an updated interface as it gets redesigned, AMG-specific displays and individually configurable functions. Along with it, the standard Burmester sound system is upgraded while the customer can opt for Burmester’s 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos for an additional cost.

Part of the update is a new body colour – Opalite White, however, the alloy wheel and upholstery options remain unchanged. Under the skin, the powertrains have been retained with the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a plug-in hybrid setup. Power output hasn’t changed from 830bhp and 1400Nm which are sent to the wheels via the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed transmission and the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system.

Prices in Germany are revealed to be 207,000 Euros. We expect the updated GT 63 SE Performance 4‑Door Coupe to also make its way to India as global deliveries commence.