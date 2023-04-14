CarWale
    AD

    You can now meet Mercedes' F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, but there is a catch!

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    373 Views
    You can now meet Mercedes' F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, but there is a catch!

    - Lewis Hamilton to hand over the keys of the Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance 

    - It is the most powerful AMG car currently on sale

    Mercedes India is offering a chance to meet the seven-time World Championship Formula One racer, Lewis Hamilton. All one has to do is purchase the recently launched Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance that comes at a price of Rs. 3.30 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The brand has stated that every GT 63 S E Performance customer will be handed over the keys by the British F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Left Front Three Quarter

    This four-door coupe is the most powerful AMG vehicle by the German carmaker in the country. In terms of specifications, the GT 63 S E Performance sources its power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is mated to an electric motor mounted on the rear axle of the coupe. The combined power output of this Mercedes stands at 831bhp and 1,400 Nm of peak torque. This explosive power enables the AMG GT to attain zero to 100kmph in just 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 316kmph. Moreover, in fully electric mode, with the aid of its 6.1kWh battery pack, the sedan gives out a driving range of 12km with a top speed of 130kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the styling, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance gets a redesigned front bumper, new exhaust outlets, and an option of newly designed 20- or 21-inch alloy wheels. On the inside too, the sedan comes equipped with carbon fibre inserts, AMG badging, dual displays, and a drive-dial selector on the AMG Performance steering wheel. Moreover, the sound experience in the cabin can be further enhanced by switching between the ‘Balanced’ or ‘Powerful’ option using a toggle located on the centre console or on the steering wheel.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Right Side View

    The only true competition to this super sedan in India is the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid priced at Rs. 3.30 crore (ex-showroom).

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2024 BMW XM Label Red breaks cover
     Next 
    Citroen eC3 EV to be offered in a new variant soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1111 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2909 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 3.91 Crore
    Bangalore ₹ 4.06 Crore
    Delhi ₹ 3.80 Crore
    Pune ₹ 3.91 Crore
    Hyderabad ₹ 4.06 Crore
    Ahmedabad ₹ 3.60 Crore
    Chennai ₹ 3.96 Crore
    Kolkata ₹ 3.80 Crore
    Chandigarh ₹ 3.64 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1111 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2909 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • You can now meet Mercedes' F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, but there is a catch!