You can now meet Mercedes' F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, but there is a catch!

- Lewis Hamilton to hand over the keys of the Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance

- It is the most powerful AMG car currently on sale

Mercedes India is offering a chance to meet the seven-time World Championship Formula One racer, Lewis Hamilton. All one has to do is purchase the recently launched Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance that comes at a price of Rs. 3.30 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The brand has stated that every GT 63 S E Performance customer will be handed over the keys by the British F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton.

This four-door coupe is the most powerful AMG vehicle by the German carmaker in the country. In terms of specifications, the GT 63 S E Performance sources its power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is mated to an electric motor mounted on the rear axle of the coupe. The combined power output of this Mercedes stands at 831bhp and 1,400 Nm of peak torque. This explosive power enables the AMG GT to attain zero to 100kmph in just 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 316kmph. Moreover, in fully electric mode, with the aid of its 6.1kWh battery pack, the sedan gives out a driving range of 12km with a top speed of 130kmph.

As for the styling, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance gets a redesigned front bumper, new exhaust outlets, and an option of newly designed 20- or 21-inch alloy wheels. On the inside too, the sedan comes equipped with carbon fibre inserts, AMG badging, dual displays, and a drive-dial selector on the AMG Performance steering wheel. Moreover, the sound experience in the cabin can be further enhanced by switching between the ‘Balanced’ or ‘Powerful’ option using a toggle located on the centre console or on the steering wheel.

The only true competition to this super sedan in India is the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid priced at Rs. 3.30 crore (ex-showroom).