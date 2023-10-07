CarWale
    2024 Volkswagen Tiguan: Now in Pictures

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    2024 Volkswagen Tiguan: Now in Pictures

    Volkswagen Tiguan – the most popular SUV from the German carmaker – has entered into its third generation. With over 7.6 million Tiguans on the road globally since the nameplate was revealed in 2007, the new-gen Tiguan debuts the newest PHEV powertrains. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Rear Three Quarter

    The third-gen Tiguan is based on the newest iteration of VW Group’s trusted MQB Evo platform. It is longer by 30mm, but the height and width along with the wheelbase remain unchanged over the outgoing model.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Side View

    In terms of appearance, the new Tiguan has a higher resemblance to the new ID family than ever before. It adopts a more rounded profile instead of being boxy and edgy like before. From some angles, you could mistake the new Tiguan for an ICE version of the ID.4.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Front View

    It also gets the new VW IQ.Light HD headlamps. Along with the new design, even the drag coefficient is improved from 0.33 to 0.28. At the back is a new LED strip that connects in the middle as is the trend these days. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

    Dominating the new dashboard layout is the massive touchscreen which measures 15 inches. Meanwhile the centre console is minimalistic and devoid of any physical buttons. More ID inspirations are on the steering wheel and the all-digital driver’s display.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Engine Shot

    As for the new PHEVs, you get either the 201bhp or 265bhp versions where both use a 19.7kWh battery offering a range of 100km. The plug-in gets a charging support of 11kW AC or 50kW DC fast charger.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Front View

    Apart from the PHEV, the Tiguan also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid 1.5-litre four-cylinder and the new-gen 2.0-litre four-cylinder making 200-260bhp petrol engines. Even the 148bhp/190bhp 2.0-litre diesel continues to be offered with the new Tiguan.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Front Three Quarter

    Slated to go on sale in the international markets in the first quarter of 2024, we expect the new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan to arrive at the Indian shores either late next year or in 2025.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 35.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2029 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2868 Views
    31 Likes

