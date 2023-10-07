CarWale
    Tata Safari facelift revealed: Variants explained

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Safari facelift revealed: Variants explained
    • Bookings open in India for Rs. 25,000
    • To be launched in the coming weeks

    Tata Motors has finally unveiled the all-new Harrier and Safari facelift in India. Both SUVs now come with updated exterior and interiors along with new variant nomenclature. Customers can book the Safari facelift via any Tata-authorised dealership for a token of Rs. 25,000. The launch of the new Safari is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

    The facelifted Safari continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. 

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the colour options, the updated Tata Safari is available in seven exterior paint hues - Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper. Meanwhile, the Safari can be had in six- and seven-seater options with 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

    Listed below are the variant-wise features of the updated Tata Safari:

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard
    Tata Safari Smart (O)
    LED projector headlamps
    Connected LED tail lamps
    Connected LED DRLs
    17-inch alloy wheels
    Six airbags
    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo
    Automatic climate control
    ISOFIX
    All-wheel disc brakes
    Electronic stability program (ESP)
    Hill hold control
    Traction control
    Roll over mitigation
    Corner stability control
    Brake disc wiping 
    After impact braking
    Panic brake alert
    ABS with EBD
    TPMS
    Rear parking sensors
    Electrically adjustable ORVMs
    Height adjustable front-row seatbelts
    Three-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats
    All power windows
    60:40 split second-row seats
    Second and third-row AC vents
    50:50 split third-row seats
    A- and C-type chargers in all rows
    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard
    Tata Safari Pure (O)
    10.25-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system
    10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster 
    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
    Six speakers
    Rear view camera
    250+ native voice commands
    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
    Steering mounted controls
    Shark fin antenna
    OTA updates
    Rear wiper with washer
    Remote central locking
    Tata Safari Adventure
    Caravan Tan interior theme
    18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels 
    Push start/stop button
    Terrain response modes
    Soft touch dashboard
    Ambient lighting
    Height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
    Rear window sunshade
    Rear armrest with cup holders
    Front LED fog lamps
    Rear defogger
    One-touch up/down driver window 
    Front armrest with cooled storage
    Follow me headlamps
    Cruise control
    Multiple drive modes
    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard
    Tata Safari Adventure+
    Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lights
    360-degree surround camera 
    Electronic parking brake with auto hold
    Wireless charger
    Front parking sensors
    Air purifier
    Auto headlamps
    Rain sensing wipers
    Paddle shifters (AT only)
    Smart E-shifter (AT only)
    Tata Safari Accomplished 
    Oyster White and Titan Brown interior theme
    19-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels
    Seven airbags
    Gesture-controlled powered tailgate
    12.3-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system
    Dual-zone automatic climate control
    Sequential turn indicators
    Welcome and goodbye animation on front and rear LED DRL
    Six-way powered driver and co-driver seats
    Ventilated front-row seats
    JBL-sourced nine-speaker setup
    Cornering fog lamps
    Advanced ESP with driver doze-off alert
    Hill descent control
    Rear fog lamp
    Tata Safari Adventure+ A
    ADAS 
    Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function
    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard
    Tata Safari Accomplished+
    Connected vehicle technology with iRA 2.0
    10 JBL-sourced speakers
    Alexa built-in commands
    Emergency call and breakdown call assist
    Second-row ventilated seats
    Harman AudioworX advanced music system
    Tata Safari Adventure+ Dark / Accomplished Dark / Accomplished+ Dark 
    Blackstone interior theme
    19-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with aero inserts
    ‘Dark’ badging
    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
