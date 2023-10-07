Tata Safari facelift revealed: Variants explained

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the all-new Harrier and Safari facelift in India. Both SUVs now come with updated exterior and interiors along with new variant nomenclature. Customers can book the Safari facelift via any Tata-authorised dealership for a token of Rs. 25,000. The launch of the new Safari is expected to happen in the coming weeks.
The facelifted Safari continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.
As for the colour options, the updated Tata Safari is available in seven exterior paint hues - Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper. Meanwhile, the Safari can be had in six- and seven-seater options with 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.
Listed below are the variant-wise features of the updated Tata Safari:
Tata Safari Smart (O)
LED projector headlamps
Connected LED tail lamps
Connected LED DRLs
17-inch alloy wheels
Six airbags
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo
Automatic climate control
ISOFIX
All-wheel disc brakes
Electronic stability program (ESP)
Hill hold control
Traction control
Roll over mitigation
Corner stability control
Brake disc wiping
After impact braking
Panic brake alert
ABS with EBD
TPMS
Rear parking sensors
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Height adjustable front-row seatbelts
Three-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats
All power windows
60:40 split second-row seats
Second and third-row AC vents
50:50 split third-row seats
A- and C-type chargers in all rows
Tata Safari Pure (O)
10.25-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system
10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
Six speakers
Rear view camera
250+ native voice commands
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Steering mounted controls
Shark fin antenna
OTA updates
Rear wiper with washer
Remote central locking
Tata Safari Adventure
Caravan Tan interior theme
18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
Push start/stop button
Terrain response modes
Soft touch dashboard
Ambient lighting
Height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
Rear window sunshade
Rear armrest with cup holders
Front LED fog lamps
Rear defogger
One-touch up/down driver window
Front armrest with cooled storage
Follow me headlamps
Cruise control
Multiple drive modes
Tata Safari Adventure+
Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lights
360-degree surround camera
Electronic parking brake with auto hold
Wireless charger
Front parking sensors
Air purifier
Auto headlamps
Rain sensing wipers
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Smart E-shifter (AT only)
Tata Safari Accomplished
Oyster White and Titan Brown interior theme
19-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels
Seven airbags
Gesture-controlled powered tailgate
12.3-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Sequential turn indicators
Welcome and goodbye animation on front and rear LED DRL
Six-way powered driver and co-driver seats
Ventilated front-row seats
JBL-sourced nine-speaker setup
Cornering fog lamps
Advanced ESP with driver doze-off alert
Hill descent control
Rear fog lamp
Tata Safari Adventure+ A
ADAS
Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function
Tata Safari Accomplished+
Connected vehicle technology with iRA 2.0
10 JBL-sourced speakers
Alexa built-in commands
Emergency call and breakdown call assist
Second-row ventilated seats
Harman AudioworX advanced music system
Tata Safari Adventure+ Dark / Accomplished Dark / Accomplished+ Dark