Tata Safari facelift revealed: Variants explained

Bookings open in India for Rs. 25,000

To be launched in the coming weeks

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the all-new Harrier and Safari facelift in India. Both SUVs now come with updated exterior and interiors along with new variant nomenclature. Customers can book the Safari facelift via any Tata-authorised dealership for a token of Rs. 25,000. The launch of the new Safari is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

The facelifted Safari continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

As for the colour options, the updated Tata Safari is available in seven exterior paint hues - Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper. Meanwhile, the Safari can be had in six- and seven-seater options with 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

Listed below are the variant-wise features of the updated Tata Safari:

Tata Safari Smart (O) LED projector headlamps Connected LED tail lamps Connected LED DRLs 17-inch alloy wheels Six airbags Tilt and telescopic steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo Automatic climate control ISOFIX All-wheel disc brakes Electronic stability program (ESP) Hill hold control Traction control Roll over mitigation Corner stability control Brake disc wiping After impact braking Panic brake alert ABS with EBD TPMS Rear parking sensors Electrically adjustable ORVMs Height adjustable front-row seatbelts Three-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats All power windows 60:40 split second-row seats Second and third-row AC vents 50:50 split third-row seats A- and C-type chargers in all rows

Tata Safari Pure (O) 10.25-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity Six speakers Rear view camera 250+ native voice commands Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Steering mounted controls Shark fin antenna OTA updates Rear wiper with washer Remote central locking

Tata Safari Adventure Caravan Tan interior theme 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels Push start/stop button Terrain response modes Soft touch dashboard Ambient lighting Height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support Rear window sunshade Rear armrest with cup holders Front LED fog lamps Rear defogger One-touch up/down driver window Front armrest with cooled storage Follow me headlamps Cruise control Multiple drive modes

Tata Safari Adventure+ Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lights 360-degree surround camera Electronic parking brake with auto hold Wireless charger Front parking sensors Air purifier Auto headlamps Rain sensing wipers Paddle shifters (AT only) Smart E-shifter (AT only)

Tata Safari Accomplished Oyster White and Titan Brown interior theme 19-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels Seven airbags Gesture-controlled powered tailgate 12.3-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system Dual-zone automatic climate control Sequential turn indicators Welcome and goodbye animation on front and rear LED DRL Six-way powered driver and co-driver seats Ventilated front-row seats JBL-sourced nine-speaker setup Cornering fog lamps Advanced ESP with driver doze-off alert Hill descent control Rear fog lamp

Tata Safari Adventure+ A ADAS Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function

Tata Safari Accomplished+ Connected vehicle technology with iRA 2.0 10 JBL-sourced speakers Alexa built-in commands Emergency call and breakdown call assist Second-row ventilated seats Harman AudioworX advanced music system