    Tata Safari facelift unveiled: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Safari facelift unveiled: Now in pictures

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors commenced bookings of the new Safari, ahead of its launch which is likely to take place soon. The carmaker has made multiple changes to the three-row SUV inside out. Let us now take a closer look at these updates.

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Unlike the previous iterations that wore the same face, the Safari facelift distinguishes itself from the refreshed Harrier with a tweaked front bumper, where the headlamp housings are squared off, while the Harrier gets a triangular finish.

    Tata Safari Facelift Wheel

    The side profile benefits from a set of new 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

    Tata Safari Facelift Wheel

    The left front door now gets Safari lettering.

    Tata Safari Facelift Rear View

    Towards the rear, changes largely include new LED taillights, an LED light bar, and a new bumper with vertically stacked reflectors and reverse light housing as well as a faux silver skid plate.

    Tata Safari Facelift Front Row Seats

    The interiors receive a heavy revamp too, although the white interior theme is carried over from the outgoing version.

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    Important updates on the dash include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, fully digital instrument cluster, new four-spoke steering wheel, and touch controls for the AC functions.

    Tata Safari Facelift Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The centre console gets a brand new gear lever, 45W C-Type charging socket, rotary dial for the terrain response system, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and a wireless charger.

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Paddle Shifter

    Apart from an engine start-stop button, the Tata Safari facelift gets paddle shifters.

    Tata Safari Facelift Second Row Seats

    Ventilated seats are offered for the first row as standard, while the second-row is equipped with this feature exclusively in the captain seats variant.

    Tata Safari Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Also up for grabs is a powered tailgate with a gesture function.

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Higher-spec versions of the new Safari further get an ADAS suite. Seen in the image here is a door-open alert system.

    Tata Safari Facelift Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the engine remains unchanged. This is a 168bhp producing, 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units.

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Safari facelift revealed: Variants explained

