Hyundai Venue N-Line prices hiked by up to Rs. 7,800

Comes equipped with ADAS safety suite

Can be had in a six-speed manual gearbox

Hyundai launched the 2023 iteration of the Venue N Line in India on 4 September. With this update, the automaker also added a six-speed manual gearbox to its 1.0-litre turbo petrol along with ADAS technology. Now, the model has received a significant price hike of up to Rs. 7,800.

The Hyundai Venue N Line can be had in two variants, namely N6 and N8, across two transmission options. However, only the N6 variant has received this price hike, while the prices of the N8 variant remain unchanged.

At the heart of the 2023 Venue N Line is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit.

The following are the updated variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the SUV: