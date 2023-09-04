CarWale
    2023 Hyundai Venue N Line launched; now gets ADAS

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2023 Hyundai Venue N Line launched; now gets ADAS
    • Now can be had in a six-speed manual gearbox 
    • ADAS suite restricted only to the N8 variant 

    Hyundai has launched the 2023 Venue N Line with ADAS suite in the country at a starting price of Rs. 11,99,900 (ex-showroom). Along with this, the automaker has also added a six-speed manual gearbox to its 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. With this update, the Venue becomes the first SUV in its segment to get ADAS technology. 

    The updated SUV now comes equipped with ADAS features like forward collision warning for cars, pedestrians, and cycles, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and lane departure warning. Additionally, it also features driver attention warning, lane follow assist, high beam assist, and lead vehicle departure alert.

    Hyundai Venue N Line Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the 2023 Venue N Line comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that belts out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Earlier, this mill solely came mated to a seven-speed DCT, but now it can also be had in a six-speed manual gearbox.  

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Hyundai Venue N Line:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    N6 MTRs. 11,99,900
    N6 MT dual-toneRs. 12,14,900
    N8 MTRs. 12,95,900
    N8 MT dual-toneRs. 13,10,900
    N6 DCTRs. 12,79,500
    N6 DCT dual-toneRs. 12,94,500
    N8 DCTRs. 13,74,800
    N8 DCT dual-toneRs. 13,89,800
    Hyundai Venue N Line Image
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 12.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Venue gets ADAS; prices in India start at Rs. 10.32 lakh

