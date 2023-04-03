Hyundai India hikes prices of its cars by up to Rs. 12,600

- Hyundai car prices in India increased for all models

- New prices applicable with immediate effect

Hyundai India has announced a price hike for its entire range of models with immediate effect. The new prices, which go up to Rs. 12,600, comes at a time when all car manufacturers in the country are increasing prices this month.

The Hyundai Tucson gets the most significant price hike of Rs. 12,600, which is applicable to the entire variant range. Next in line are the Venue, Venue N Line, and the Creta, prices of which have gone up by up to Rs. 6,900.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a price hike of up to Rs. 4,900, depending on the choice of variant. Next up, the i20 and i20 N Line have become dearer by up to Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,400, respectively. Prices of the Aura have escalated by Rs. 2,900, while the Alcazar has witnessed a price surge of Rs. 2,600. The prices of the Verna, which start at Rs. 10.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), remain unchanged.