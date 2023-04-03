Three reasons why you should choose the Mahindra Thar RWD over the 4WD model

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has made quite an impact in India since its launch in 2020. But for a long time, the Thar was only available with a full-time 4WD (do check out our 2021 off-road day story) making it somewhat of a purist’s car and also giving it a high price.

To make its appeal wider, and we suspect, to build the hype for the five-door model due for launch later this year, Mahindra introduced an RWD version of the Thar in January 2023. Should you choose it over the 4WD version? Let’s find out.

Lower price for the same features

Using our car comparison tool we found that pitting the higher-spec LX hardtop petrol AT models of RWD and AWD versions made almost no difference when it came to features, space, safety and even the approach, departure and breakaway angles. The higher price means that you are paying an additional Rs. 2.68 lakh (at the time of writing this story) for the 4WD hardware alone.

Limited-time introductory price for the entry-level variant

When it launched the Thar RWD, Mahindra said that the first 10,000 buyers would get the entry-level AX (O) diesel at a Rs. 9.99 lakh introductory price. Given the popularity of the Thar, it shouldn’t be long before that number is crossed.

All the presence and bad road ability of the 4WD Thar

Visually, there is almost nothing to separate the 4WD Thar from the RWD model variant for variant. You lose out on the 4WD badging but gain a useful cubby hole next to the gear lever inside the cabin where the low-range shift lever would have been present. This second-generation Thar is quite imposing in terms of road presence and you do get all of that at a lower price.

We have driven the RWD Thar and you can click here to read the review or watch our video for the same listed below. We found that switching from 4WD to a RWD set up had not hampered any of the Thar’s bad-road ability and that it would take a really sticky off-road situation for you to need the Thar’s 4WD ability.