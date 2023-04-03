CarWale
    AD

    Three reasons why you should choose the Mahindra Thar RWD over the 4WD model

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,097 Views
    Three reasons why you should choose the Mahindra Thar RWD over the 4WD model

    The second-generation Mahindra Thar has made quite an impact in India since its launch in 2020. But for a long time, the Thar was only available with a full-time 4WD (do check out our 2021 off-road day story) making it somewhat of a purist’s car and also giving it a high price. 

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    To make its appeal wider, and we suspect, to build the hype for the five-door model due for launch later this year, Mahindra introduced an RWD version of the Thar in January 2023. Should you choose it over the 4WD version? Let’s find out.

    Lower price for the same features 

    Mahindra Thar Dashboard

    Using our car comparison tool we found that pitting the higher-spec LX hardtop petrol AT models of RWD and AWD versions made almost no difference when it came to features, space, safety and even the approach, departure and breakaway angles. The higher price means that you are paying an additional Rs. 2.68 lakh (at the time of writing this story) for the 4WD hardware alone. 

    Limited-time introductory price for the entry-level variant

    Mahindra Thar Left Front Three Quarter

    When it launched the Thar RWD, Mahindra said that the first 10,000 buyers would get the entry-level AX (O) diesel at a Rs. 9.99 lakh introductory price. Given the popularity of the Thar, it shouldn’t be long before that number is crossed. 

    All the presence and bad road ability of the 4WD Thar

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    Visually, there is almost nothing to separate the 4WD Thar from the RWD model variant for variant. You lose out on the 4WD badging but gain a useful cubby hole next to the gear lever inside the cabin where the low-range shift lever would have been present. This second-generation Thar is quite imposing in terms of road presence and you do get all of that at a lower price. 

    We have driven the RWD Thar and you can click here to read the review or watch our video for the same listed below. We found that switching from 4WD to a RWD set up had not hampered any of the Thar’s bad-road ability and that it would take a really sticky off-road situation for you to need the Thar’s 4WD ability.     

              

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai India hikes prices of its cars by up to Rs. 12,600
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki records 1,32,763 unit sales in March 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Thar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6610 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8116 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 12.12 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 12.20 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 11.62 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 12.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 12.24 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 11.25 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 11.66 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 11.10 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 11.24 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6610 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8116 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Three reasons why you should choose the Mahindra Thar RWD over the 4WD model