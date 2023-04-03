CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki records 1,32,763 unit sales in March 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    534 Views
    Maruti Suzuki records 1,32,763 unit sales in March 2023

    - Overall sales stood at 1,70,071 units 

    - Records a Y-o-Y growth of 18.9 per cent

    One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, retailed 1,70,071 units in March 2023. This included domestic sales of 1,32,763 units, OEM sales of 3,165 units, and export of 30,119 units. 

    The carmaker sold a total of 11,582 units of the Alto and S-Presso, and 300 units of the Ciaz. The compact segment that includes models like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and Wagon R accounted for a total sales of 71,832 units in March 2023. Meanwhile, the sales of cars like the XL6, Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and Grand Vitara stood at 37,054 units. The company retailed a total of 11,995 units of the Eeco van. That said, the domestic passenger vehicle sales saw a Y-o-Y decline of 0.82 per cent as compared to 1,33,861 units that were sold in March 2022. 

    Speaking of FY2022-23, the brand recorded a sales figure of 19,66,164 units, which is up from the 16,52,653 units that were sold in FY2021-22. This resulted in a Y-o-Y growth of 18.9 per cent in overall sales which included domestic passenger vehicle sales, light commercial vehicles, sales to other OEMs, and exports. 

