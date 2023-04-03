India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift teased

- Will get minor design updates

- Will get software and equipment updates as well

The new GLS facelift is just around the corner in April, with Mercedes-Benz teasing a silhouette of the new car. While we already have spy shots of the facelifted SUV, this is the first official teaser from Mercedes-Benz.

The GLS is in its third generation, and as seen in the images, the changes seem minimal. The headlights look identical, but the bumper seems to have received a minor update. Apart from the refreshed exterior, the GLS will also get new software and equipment changes. Some minor changes are expected in the cabin too.

On the engine front, the GLS can be expected to get the same 3.0-litre diesel and petrol engine with 4matic. The update will also make its way to the Maybach and AMG variants.

The new facelifted GLS might make its global debut later this month, with its India launch following soon.