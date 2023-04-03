CarWale
    AD

    India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift teased

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    809 Views
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift teased

    - Will get minor design updates

    - Will get software and equipment updates as well

    The new GLS facelift is just around the corner in April, with Mercedes-Benz teasing a silhouette of the new car. While we already have spy shots of the facelifted SUV, this is the first official teaser from Mercedes-Benz. 

    The GLS is in its third generation, and as seen in the images, the changes seem minimal. The headlights look identical, but the bumper seems to have received a minor update. Apart from the refreshed exterior, the GLS will also get new software and equipment changes.  Some minor changes are expected in the cabin too.

    On the engine front, the GLS can be expected to get the same 3.0-litre diesel and petrol engine with 4matic. The update will also make its way to the Maybach and AMG variants. 

    The new facelifted GLS might make its global debut later this month, with its India launch following soon. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    ₹ 1.21 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki records 1,32,763 unit sales in March 2023
     Next 
    New Volkswagen Tiguan spied testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1111 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2909 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 48.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 1.42 Crore
    Bangalore ₹ 1.49 Crore
    Delhi ₹ 1.40 Crore
    Pune ₹ 1.44 Crore
    Hyderabad ₹ 1.49 Crore
    Ahmedabad ₹ 1.33 Crore
    Chennai ₹ 1.46 Crore
    Kolkata ₹ 1.40 Crore
    Chandigarh ₹ 1.34 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1111 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2909 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift teased