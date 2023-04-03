Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked by up to Rs. 20,000

- Gets RDE norms and E20 fuel-compliant petrol powertrains

- Topline and Highline variants get expensive by up to Rs. 20,000

Last week, Volkswagen India launched the BS6 Phase 2 engines of the Virtus sedan. Now, the carmaker has revised and increased the prices of the Virtus by up to Rs. 20,000. The new prices are applicable from 1 April, 2023.

Volkswagen Virtus variants

The Virtus can be had in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus variants. While the base Comfortline variant has become expensive by Rs. 16,000, the Highline and Topline trims have received a uniform hike of Rs. 20,000. The top-spec GT Plus variant that is available only with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is now costlier by Rs. 15,000.

Virtus BS6 2 engines

The Volkswagen Virtus is a petrol-only sedan and is powered by 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre engines. The former has an output of 114bhp whereas the latter puts out 148bhp. Both powertrains are now BS6 Phase 2 ready and can run on the E20 fuel blend.

Volkswagen Virtus prices

The new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of Volkswagen Virtus are as follows:

Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 MT: Rs. 11.48 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 MT: Rs. 13.38 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 AT: Rs. 14.68 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 MT: Rs. 14.90 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 AT: Rs. 16.20 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus 1.5 DSG: Rs. 18.57 lakh