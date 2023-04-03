CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked by up to Rs. 20,000

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    524 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked by up to Rs. 20,000

    - Gets RDE norms and E20 fuel-compliant petrol powertrains 

    - Topline and Highline variants get expensive by up to Rs. 20,000

    Last week, Volkswagen India launched the BS6 Phase 2 engines of the Virtus sedan. Now, the carmaker has revised and increased the prices of the Virtus by up to Rs. 20,000. The new prices are applicable from 1 April, 2023.

    Volkswagen Virtus variants

    Volkswagen Virtus Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Virtus can be had in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus variants. While the base Comfortline variant has become expensive by Rs. 16,000, the Highline and Topline trims have received a uniform hike of Rs. 20,000. The top-spec GT Plus variant that is available only with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is now costlier by Rs. 15,000. 

    Virtus BS6 2 engines

    Volkswagen Virtus Engine Shot

    The Volkswagen Virtus is a petrol-only sedan and is powered by 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre engines. The former has an output of 114bhp whereas the latter puts out 148bhp. Both powertrains are now BS6 Phase 2 ready and can run on the E20 fuel blend. 

    Volkswagen Virtus prices

    The new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of Volkswagen Virtus are as follows:

    Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 MT: Rs. 11.48 lakh

    Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 MT: Rs. 13.38 lakh

    Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 AT: Rs. 14.68 lakh

    Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 MT: Rs. 14.90 lakh

    Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 AT: Rs. 16.20 lakh

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus 1.5 DSG: Rs. 18.57 lakh

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 production stops
     Next 
    Hyundai India hikes prices of its cars by up to Rs. 12,600

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Volkswagen Virtus Right Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1945 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2741 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 34.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 13.59 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 14.15 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 13.37 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 13.59 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 14.14 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 12.67 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 13.92 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 13.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 12.66 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1945 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2741 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked by up to Rs. 20,000