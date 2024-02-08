Volkswagen Virtus Cabrio breaks cover as a one-off from Brazil

Created by 30 professionals over a period of six weeks

Powered by a 148bhp-producing, 1.4-litre petrol engine

Volkswagen Brazil has pulled the covers off a one-off Virtus sedan in the Cabriolet form. Revealed on the occasion of the local President’s visit to the factory, the model will eventually make its way to the brand’s collection alongside other special and prototype vehicles.

The Volkswagen Virtus convertible gets unique updates in the form of body reinforcements, increased floor space, and changes to the electronic systems. Based on a combination of the Highline and Exclusive variants sold in the local market, the project was worked upon by a team of 30 professionals, over a period of six weeks.

Finished in a shade of Biscay Blue, the Virtus Cabrio boasts 18-inch alloy wheels, all-black interior theme, and redesigned rear seats. Unlike the India-spec car, this version is powered by a 1.4-litre engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Further, the roof assembly as well as the B and C-pillars have been removed, apart from increasing the length of the floor and changing the size of the fuel tank to provide a wider space between the two rows of seats. At the same time, fresh parts including the closing parts on columns for the doors, fuel tank, and seat have been developed. The B-column receives a cross-bar to aid support and safety when standing.