Hyundai Venue gets ADAS; prices in India start at Rs. 10.32 lakh

New powertrain options introduced

SX (O) gets the brand’s SmartSense ADAS suite

Hyundai India has introduced its proprietary SmartSense ADAS suite with the Venue and Venue N Line models. The prices of the updated Venue now start at Rs. 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV becomes the first in the segment to come equipped with the ADAS tech with its SX (O) variant priced at Rs. 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the latest update, the Korean automaker has also introduced a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Other powertrain options include a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The biggest highlight of the update is the inclusion of the ADAS suite. The Venue range now gets forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, and leading vehicle departure alert.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Over the last two and a half decades, Hyundai has been redefining mobility experiences for Indian customers with the introduction of advanced solutions. Today, we are proud to introduce ADAS on compact SUV Venue, making it India’s most affordable SUV with this advanced safety technology. Both Venue and Venue N Line will now feature Hyundai SmartSense. With this introduction, Hyundai now offers 5 Models equipped with ADAS including Ioniq 5, Tucson, Verna, Venue and Venue N Line. Customers can now enjoy the undiluted performance and thrilling experiences with the new six-speed manual transmission mated to the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, available on both Venue and Venue N Line. These strategic investments in the introduction of new technologies, design, features and safety technologies across Hyundai’s product range are aimed at elevating customer’s ownership experiences.”

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the updated Venue.