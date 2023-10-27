Top 5 turbo-petrol performance cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

Many people associate performance with high-end cars that have massive engines and extreme power output at an extravagant price tag. However, there are a few cars in India that are designed to offer great performance at an affordable price. In this article, we have listed the top 5 turbo-petrol performance cars under Rs. 15 lakh.

The i20 N Line was first launched in India in 2021 and since then it has received one facelift. The performance-focused hatchback sets itself apart from the standard i20 with its look and the engine it comes equipped with. It can be had with a 1.0-litre TGDi petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission unit. This motor is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The i20 N Line is available in two variants at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra launched a performance-oriented version of its entry-level SUV, the XUV300 TurboSport in India in October 2022. The 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine bundled with the SUV is tuned to produce 128bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the motor comes paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. With this performance, the XUV300 TurboSport can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 10.67 seconds (Carwale tested). The SUV can be had in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar to the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line is a more powerful version of the standard Hyundai Venue. It is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. The motor is BS6 Phase 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The SUV can be had in two trims – N6 and N8 at a starting price of Rs. 12.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Boosterjet engine made its comeback with the Fronx crossover in India in April 2023. This 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor is tuned to develop 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. It can be had with three variants with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. The turbo variants of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx start at a price tag of Rs. 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen C3 is one of the most powerful hatchbacks in its class with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor. This PURETECH 110 engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and is capable of producing 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. One can opt for the turbo engine with the Feel and Shine variant of the C3 at a starting price of Rs. 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom).