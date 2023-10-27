CarWale
    2024 Skoda Superb design sketch revealed; to be unveiled on 2 November

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2024 Skoda Superb design sketch revealed; to be unveiled on 2 November
    • Will be offered in four powertrains
    • Gets a new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment screen

    The Czech automaker, Skoda, has officially revealed the design sketches of the fourth-generation Superb. The sedan will be globally revealed on 2 November, 2023 and is based on the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language.

    Upfront, the new Superb will get a signature front grille flanked by sleek LED matrix headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and a freshly designed front bumper that houses air dams. The silhouette of the car mostly remains unchanged as that of the outgoing model, except for the new alloy wheels. At the rear, the sedan gets Audi-inspired sleek LED taillamps and a tweaked rear bumper along with a redesigned boot lid.

    Skoda New Superb Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the cabin will come wrapped with a dual-tone interior theme dominated by a new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that supports wireless mobile connectivity. Apart from this, it will also come equipped with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, advanced heads-up display, and multi-zone climate control. Furthermore, the boot space has now been increased by 20 litres to make it 645 litres.

    Globally, the 2024 Skoda Superb will be offered in four powertrains. This includes a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild hybrid, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Offered in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, the transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

    As of now, there is no official statement from the automaker regarding the launch of the fourth-generation Superb in India.

    Skoda New Superb Image
    Skoda New Superb
    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    India-bound Skoda Kodiaq and Superb interior teased

    India-bound Skoda Kodiaq and Superb interior teased

    By Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1 month ago

    Skoda New Superb Gallery

    • Skoda Superb New Front View
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
