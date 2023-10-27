2024 Skoda Superb design sketch revealed; to be unveiled on 2 November

Will be offered in four powertrains

The Czech automaker, Skoda, has officially revealed the design sketches of the fourth-generation Superb. The sedan will be globally revealed on 2 November, 2023 and is based on the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language.

Upfront, the new Superb will get a signature front grille flanked by sleek LED matrix headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and a freshly designed front bumper that houses air dams. The silhouette of the car mostly remains unchanged as that of the outgoing model, except for the new alloy wheels. At the rear, the sedan gets Audi-inspired sleek LED taillamps and a tweaked rear bumper along with a redesigned boot lid.

Inside, the cabin will come wrapped with a dual-tone interior theme dominated by a new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that supports wireless mobile connectivity. Apart from this, it will also come equipped with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, advanced heads-up display, and multi-zone climate control. Furthermore, the boot space has now been increased by 20 litres to make it 645 litres.

Globally, the 2024 Skoda Superb will be offered in four powertrains. This includes a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild hybrid, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Offered in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, the transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

As of now, there is no official statement from the automaker regarding the launch of the fourth-generation Superb in India.