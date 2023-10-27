CarWale
    Mahindra Thar 5-door new spy shots reveal fresh details

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Thar 5-door new spy shots reveal fresh details
    • Five-door Thar will be launched in 2024
    • Could get an electric sunroof at launch

    Mahindra continues testing the five-door Thar ahead of its debut which is expected to take place early next year. New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh look at the upcoming SUV and reveal key features.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the new five-door Mahindra Thar will get visual updates in the form of a new grille, LED projector headlamps, tweaked LED taillights, and what could be a set of new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is expected to be equipped with a larger touchscreen unit, electric sunroof, front armrest, and a bench seat setup for the second row.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Front View

    Under the hood, the upcoming iteration of the Mahindra Thar could be powered by the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine doing duty on the three-door version. The six-speed manual and automatic units are likely to be carried over unchanged, too.

    Image Source: Autocar India

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra Five-door Thar Gallery

    • Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter
