Mahindra Thar 5-door new spy shots reveal fresh details

Five-door Thar will be launched in 2024

Could get an electric sunroof at launch

Mahindra continues testing the five-door Thar ahead of its debut which is expected to take place early next year. New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh look at the upcoming SUV and reveal key features.

As seen in the images here, the new five-door Mahindra Thar will get visual updates in the form of a new grille, LED projector headlamps, tweaked LED taillights, and what could be a set of new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is expected to be equipped with a larger touchscreen unit, electric sunroof, front armrest, and a bench seat setup for the second row.

Under the hood, the upcoming iteration of the Mahindra Thar could be powered by the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine doing duty on the three-door version. The six-speed manual and automatic units are likely to be carried over unchanged, too.

Image Source: Autocar India