    Kia Carnival facelift exterior design officially unveiled

    • The updated Carnival will arrive in India next year
    • Pre-facelift model was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

    After multiple spy shots and leaks, Kia has officially pulled the covers off the Carnival facelift for international markets. Interestingly, the brand has showcased only the exterior design, with the interior likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the design front, the new Kia Carnival facelift gets a revised fascia that now includes LED DRLs stretching from the LED headlamp cluster on either side to the centre of the bonnet. Elsewhere, it receives a tiger-nose grille in a larger size, reworked front and rear bumpers, new LED taillights, and an LED light bar on the tailgate.

    Also up for offer with the 2024 Carnival is a set of new dual-tone wheels. Additionally, the tailgate handle has been removed, and the number plate holder has been positioned lower compared to the previous iteration.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Left Front Three Quarter

    The interior of the facelifted Kia Carnival is expected to be revealed soon, along with its key specifications like dimensions and powertrain options. We expect this version of the Carnival to arrive in India early next year, unlike the version that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    Mahindra Thar 5-door new spy shots reveal fresh details

