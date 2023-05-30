CarWale
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted again; to get a sunroof

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,807 Views
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted again; to get a sunroof

    - The five-door Thar launch was recently postponed

    - The model could also arrive in the 2WD form at unveil

    Mahindra five-door Thar launch timeline

    Mahindra continues testing the five-door Thar ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place next year. Yes, the carmaker, as expected earlier, will not be launching the longer iteration of its signature SUV this year. In fact, the company is currently working on increasing the production of the two-door version by the end of the year.

    New Mahindra Thar five-door spy shots

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    Coming back to the new Thar five-door, the recent spy shots of a single test mule reveal that the upcoming SUV will get an electric sunroof. While the heavy camouflage hides most of the design bits, what is visible on top is a single-pane electric sunroof. The larger version of the Thar was spotted alongside the XUV300 facelift in tow, both of which are undergoing public road tests.

    Five-door Thar with a sunroof

    Another interesting thing about the Mahindra Thar five-door test mule is the fact that it is positioned further behind when compared to most other SUVs or cars for that matter. While most cars today get a sunroof over the front-row seats, this unit has a sunroof with a bias towards the second-row seats.

    Thar five-door engine and specifications

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    Details regarding the powertrains of the upcoming iteration of the Thar remain unknown at the moment. That said, it could source power from the same 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, albeit in a higher state of tune. The six-speed manual and automatic transmission are likely to be carried over unchanged. While a 4WD version will be available, a 2WD version of the SUV is also said to be in the works.

    Image Source

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    1.17 lakh open bookings for Mahindra Scorpio as of May 2023

    • Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter
