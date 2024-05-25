Mahindra Thar 5-door base variant spied ahead of launch

The Thar five-door will be introduced later this year

Will get an electric sunroof

Ahead of its launch scheduled to take place on 15 August, the Mahindra Thar five-door has been spotted during a public road test once again. Fresh spy shots reveal what is an entry-level version of the lifestyle SUV.

The new Thar five-door, as seen in the images here, gets LED taillights, flap-type door handles, steel wheels, roof rails, front door-mounted ORVMs, and a high-mounted stop lamp. Compared to the higher versions, it will miss out on dual-tone alloy wheels, electric sunroof, 10.25-inch screen, and more.

We expect the 2024 Mahindra Thar five-door to be powered by the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by six-speed manual and torque converter automatic gearboxes.

Image Source