CarWale
    AD

    Top things we can expect from the Renault Kardian in the Kiger facelift

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    17,527 Views
    Top things we can expect from the Renault Kardian in the Kiger facelift
    • Updates are likely to come by 2025
    • Renault will launch four new SUVs in India by 2027

    The Renault Kardian is a new budget SUV for the Brazilian market and will be launched in early 2024. While this is not a car for India, its updates and interiors are indicative of what we can expect when the Renault Kiger SUV is updated, possibly within the next year.

    Level-2 ADAS package

    The Brazil market Renault Kardian will be equipped with level-2 ADAS the likes of which include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous braking and front collision warning. Renault has said that it will have a total of 13 features, the details of which will be revealed when the car is launched next year.

    Renault Kiger Left Rear Three Quarter

    Bigger dual digital displays

    While the Kiger in its top variants already gets dual digital displays, the ones present in the Kardian are newer and bigger with the instrument cluster now a 7.0-inch unit and the infotainment system an 8.0-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get wireless charging and four USB ports in the cabin.

    Renault Kiger Dashboard

    New interior elements and electronic parking brake

    The overall layout of the cabin is familiar when compared to the Kiger but we can see new bits like the ambient lighting, new climate control interface, re-designed dashboard with a new gear lever and electronic parking brake. Both display a minimalist thought process that Renault is going for and have allowed them to liberate 8.0 litres in the centre console. This has allowed them to fit an armrest and storage space.

    Renault Kiger Second Row Seats

    Uprated turbo petrol engine and new platform

    The Kardian SUV will be offered with a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder 125bhp/225Nm GDi turbo petrol engine. The car is also the first to make use of a new modular platform that Renault has developed for markets like India, Turkey, Morocco and Brazil. This new platform will underpin vehicles in lengths of 4.1-metres to 5.0 metres with engines that are capable of running petrol, LPG, flex-fuel, mild-hybrid and full-hybrid technology. The platform may take time to come to the Kiger but we can be certain that the GDi turbo petrol will make its way to Renault India’s line up shortly.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Renault announces new platform for India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    24112 Views
    41 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.62 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.86 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.52 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.83 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.81 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.54 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.28 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    24112 Views
    41 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top things we can expect from the Renault Kardian in the Kiger facelift