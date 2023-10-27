Top things we can expect from the Renault Kardian in the Kiger facelift

Updates are likely to come by 2025

Renault will launch four new SUVs in India by 2027

The Renault Kardian is a new budget SUV for the Brazilian market and will be launched in early 2024. While this is not a car for India, its updates and interiors are indicative of what we can expect when the Renault Kiger SUV is updated, possibly within the next year.

Level-2 ADAS package

The Brazil market Renault Kardian will be equipped with level-2 ADAS the likes of which include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous braking and front collision warning. Renault has said that it will have a total of 13 features, the details of which will be revealed when the car is launched next year.

Bigger dual digital displays

While the Kiger in its top variants already gets dual digital displays, the ones present in the Kardian are newer and bigger with the instrument cluster now a 7.0-inch unit and the infotainment system an 8.0-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get wireless charging and four USB ports in the cabin.

New interior elements and electronic parking brake

The overall layout of the cabin is familiar when compared to the Kiger but we can see new bits like the ambient lighting, new climate control interface, re-designed dashboard with a new gear lever and electronic parking brake. Both display a minimalist thought process that Renault is going for and have allowed them to liberate 8.0 litres in the centre console. This has allowed them to fit an armrest and storage space.

Uprated turbo petrol engine and new platform

The Kardian SUV will be offered with a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder 125bhp/225Nm GDi turbo petrol engine. The car is also the first to make use of a new modular platform that Renault has developed for markets like India, Turkey, Morocco and Brazil. This new platform will underpin vehicles in lengths of 4.1-metres to 5.0 metres with engines that are capable of running petrol, LPG, flex-fuel, mild-hybrid and full-hybrid technology. The platform may take time to come to the Kiger but we can be certain that the GDi turbo petrol will make its way to Renault India’s line up shortly.