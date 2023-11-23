CarWale
    Top 5 cars with digital instrument cluster under Rs. 12 lakh

    Jay Shah

    Top 5 cars with digital instrument cluster under Rs. 12 lakh

    Out of all the fancy features that are offered with budget cars these days, there is one feature that is gradually being offered as standard. And that is a fully digital instrument cluster. We pick the top five cars under Rs. 12 lakh that are offered with a digital driver’s display.

    Hyundai Venue - Starts from Rs. 7.90 lakh (Available with all variants)

    Equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster right from the base variant, the Venue apart from this gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lights, an electric sunroof, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, and a powered driver seat.

    As for the engines, the Venue is powered by 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Hyundai Venue rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

    Tata Nexon – Starts from Rs. 8.10 lakh (From Fearless trim)

    The 2023 Nexon gets a fully digital 10.2-inch instrument cluster. While it gets three dial modes, it also comes with integrated maps and a host of other vehicle services. However, the digital screen is only available on the Fearless and Fearless trims.

    Besides this feature, Nexon is also equipped with a 10.2-inch infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, ventilated front seats, and a new aircon panel.

    Renault Kiger – Starts from Rs. 6.50 lakh (From RXZ variant)

    The cabin of the Kiger comes with a seven-inch coloured TFT screen. Offered from RXZ trims, the Kiger also gets Arkamys sound system, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, ambient lights, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. A similarly sized instrument cluster is also offered with its DNA sibling, the Nissan Magnite.

    Citroen C3 Aircross – Starts from Rs. 9.99 lakh (All variants)

    Citroen’s recently launched SUV, the C3 Aircross gets a seven-inch digital instrument cluster across all variants. It is a bigger unit compared to the entry-level C3 and gets coloured dials. The C3 Aircross can be had in You, Plus, and Max trims and is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. It puts out 109bhp and 190Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Hyundai Exter - Starts from Rs. 6 lakh (All variants)

    The Exter and the Venue share the same digital instrument cluster. While the Venue starts from nearly 8 lakh (ex-showroom), the starting price of the Exter is relatively less at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an eight-inch unit and features three drive modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport.

