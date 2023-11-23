India-made Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa

Offered in three variants

Available in a single powertrain option

Last month Nissan India launched the much-anticipated AMT version of the Magnite in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 6,49,900 (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has introduced the model in South Africa at a starting price of R234,900. The AMT version is priced at a premium of R16,000 over the manual variant and is offered in three variants, namely Visia, Acenta, and the top-spec Acenta Plus.

In terms of features, the base Visia trim gets 16-inch steel rims, 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, climate control, power windows, and a multi-function steering wheel. The Acenta variant, on the other hand, comes equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, and a push start/stop button. In addition, the top-spec Acenta Plus variants get LED headlamps, TPMS, and intelligent cruise control.

Under the hood is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol mill that develops 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed AMT gearbox. With this setup, the car returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 19.7kmpl.