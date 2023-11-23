Citroen models attract discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh until December 2023

C5 Aircross gets the maximum discounts

Brand currently has four models on sale

Citroen India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh on its entire range this month. Currently, the brand has four models on sale including C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, finance and insurance benefits, and corporate offers and are valid till 31 December, 2023.

Starting with the entry-level C3 hatchback, the model is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 99,000. It can be had in three variants, namely, Live, Feel, and Shine, at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 6.16 lakh. On the other hand, the C3-based three-row SUV, the C3 Aircross can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. The SUV is available in a five- and seven-seater layout with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Finally, the C5 Aircross, a flagship product from the French automaker is available to book at a price tag of Rs. 37.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, customers opting for the C5 Aircross SUV can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 2 lakh. Notably, there’s also a ‘Buy today and pay EMIs in 2024’ offer currently accessible across the brand’s portfolio in India.