    Tata Nexon EV waiting period for November 2023

    Tata Nexon EV waiting period for November 2023
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 14.74 lakh 
    • Offered in two battery pack options

    A week after its unveiling on 7 September, the facelifted Nexon EV went on sale in the country on 14 September. Available in six variants across seven colour options, the prices of the SUV range between Rs. 14.74 lakh to Rs. 19.94 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of this Mahindra XUV400-rival.

    In November 2023, the Nexon EV attracts a waiting period of six to eight weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending on the dealership, variant, battery pack, colour, and other factors. We suggest contacting your nearest authorised dealership to know more about this.

    Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2023 Nexon EV can be had in two battery pack options, including Medium Range and Long Range with a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively. The former gets a 30kWh battery pack while the latter has a 40.5kWh battery pack. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 8.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 150kmph.

    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.58 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.58 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.65 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.47 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.60 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 15.58 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.89 Lakh

