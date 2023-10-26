CarWale
    Renault announces new platform for India

    Desirazu Venkat

    Renault announces new platform for India
    • Is expected to underpin new C-SUVs for India
    • Announced at the New International Game Plan 2027 event

    Renault has announced a new modular platform for India as part of its future plans for its significant non-European markets. This platform will also underpin cars made in Turkey, Latin America (Brazil) and Morocco.

    This new modular platform will be capable of accommodating vehicles in the range of 4-5 metres and with wheelbases ranging from 2.6-metres to 3.0-meters. This platform will also be capable of accepting ICE, electric, flex-fuel, LPG and 48V mild hybrid as well as full hybrid powertrains.

    Looking to showcase both ends of the platform Renault took the wraps off the Kardian SUV and the Niagra pickup truck. The Kardian is 4.1-metres long, and makes use of 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mated to a six-speed DCT. The Niagra on the other hand is 4.9-metres long and is powered by a 48V E-Tech hybrid powertrain. It is expected to hit production lines by 2027 while the Kardian will go on sale in 2024 and is the basis for what we can expect in the Kiger facelift for India.

    This new platform is expected to underpin the C-SUVs that Renault will launch in India over the course of the next few years. Our money is on the next-generation Duster with two-row and three-row seating options across two models.

