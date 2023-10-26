Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic teased ahead of launch next week

The C43 AMG will be launched on 2 November

Mercedes to also introduce the GLE facelift on the same day

Mercedes-Benz recently announced that the new GLE facelift and the C43 AMG will be launched in India on 2 November. The carmaker has now teased the latter on its social media handles, ahead of the price announcement.

In terms of design, the new Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic will get LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, panamericana grille, black ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound two-piece LED taillights, lip spoiler, and an aggressive diffuser with dual exhaust tips on either side.

Inside, the four-door sedan will come equipped with features in the form of AMG-spec seats and inserts, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console, 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, carbon-fibre elements all around, red seatbelts, and a Burmester-sourced music system.

The C43 AMG 4Matic will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with an output rated at 397bhp and 500Nm of torque. Power will be sent to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also up for grabs will be a 48V mild-hybrid system producing an additional output of 20bhp and 200Nm. Earlier this month, the brand also teased the GLE facelift, and you can read all about it on our website.