    Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic teased ahead of launch next week

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,470 Views
    Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic teased ahead of launch next week
    • The C43 AMG will be launched on 2 November
    • Mercedes to also introduce the GLE facelift on the same day

    Mercedes-Benz recently announced that the new GLE facelift and the C43 AMG will be launched in India on 2 November. The carmaker has now teased the latter on its social media handles, ahead of the price announcement.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Front Fender

    In terms of design, the new Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic will get LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, panamericana grille, black ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound two-piece LED taillights, lip spoiler, and an aggressive diffuser with dual exhaust tips on either side.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Dashboard

    Inside, the four-door sedan will come equipped with features in the form of AMG-spec seats and inserts, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console, 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, carbon-fibre elements all around, red seatbelts, and a Burmester-sourced music system.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Seat Adjustment Electric for Driver

    The C43 AMG 4Matic will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with an output rated at 397bhp and 500Nm of torque. Power will be sent to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also up for grabs will be a 48V mild-hybrid system producing an additional output of 20bhp and 200Nm. Earlier this month, the brand also teased the GLE facelift, and you can read all about it on our website.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
