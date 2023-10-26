EXCLUSIVE! MG Hector Plus prices in India to be revised by up to Rs. 40,000

Hector and Hector Plus will witness a price hike from 1 November

New prices for the Hector Plus range will start at Rs. 17.80 lakh

MG Motor India is all set to increase the prices of the Hector range with effect from 1 November, 2023. The Hector and Hector Plus, both, will witness a hike of up to Rs. 40,000 and the latter's price range will start from Rs. 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices of the MG Hector Plus petrol variants will become dearer by up to Rs. 35,000, while the diesel variants will command a premium of up to Rs. 40,000. In addition to this, the dual-tone variants will attract an additional cost of Rs. 20,000 over their respective variants. However, the prices of select variants will also be reduced by up to Rs. 35,000.

The MG Hector Plus is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Customers can choose from six variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Also up for offer are seven colours and a dual-tone scheme.