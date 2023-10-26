BYD Seal scores 5-star in EURO NCAP crash test

Expected to debut in mid-2024

Gets a claimed range of up to 700km

The BYD Seal that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, has achieved a full five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test. The all-electric sedan from the Chinese automaker has scored five out of five for adult and child occupant protection.

Under the EURO NCAP crash test rules, a model is evaluated on four key parameters including, adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable road users, and safety assist. The Seal sedan was rated mostly as ‘Good’ and ‘Adequate’ for the frontal impact, lateral impact, and rear impact. The Adult and child occupant protection was awarded 89 and 86 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the vulnerable road users rating stood at 82 per cent and safety assist at 76 per cent.

The BYD Seal is based on the brand’s e-Platform 3.0. Internationally, the premium sedan is available with two battery pack options – a 61.4kWh and an 82.5kWh unit. While the former is rated to deliver a claimed range of up to 550km, the latter is capable of providing a driving range of up to 700km on a single charge. Coming to the performance, the sedan boasts an aero drag coefficient of 0.219Cd and is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

As for the launch timeline, the electric sedan is expected to debut in mid-2024. Upon arrival, it will compete against the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.