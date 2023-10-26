CarWale
    India Exclusive! MG Hector prices to be hiked in November 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    India Exclusive! MG Hector prices to be hiked in November 2023
    • Effective from 1 November, 2023
    • Diesel variants to get maximum price increment

    MG Motor India is all set to revise the prices of its mid-size SUV, the Hector in the country. Our sources have revealed that the revision will come into effect from 1 November, 2023. With the latest update, the prices of the Hector SUV will be increased by up to Rs. 40,000.

    The petrol variants will receive a price increment of up to Rs. 35,000. On the other hand, the diesel versions will be more expensive by up to Rs. 40,000. Notably, the dual-tone variants will continue to command a premium of Rs. 20,000 over the standard version. With this, the Hector will start at a price tag of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

    MG Hector Right Rear Three Quarter

    The MG Hector can be had in six trims – Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro across two powertrain options. Mechanically, the Hector can be had with two BS6 2.0-compliant powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the petrol motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox, the oil burner is only available with a manual gearbox.

