BMW X4 M40i launched in India at Rs. 96.20 lakh

X4 offered in the M40i variant for the first time

Powered by a 382bhp-producing 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine

After releasing a set of teasers in the last few days, BMW has now launched the X4 M40i in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 96.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This also marks the re-entry of the X4 model to the Indian market, the previous iteration of which was discontinued earlier this year.

In the design department, the new BMW X4, apart from a coupe-SUV silhouette, gets features in the form of twin L-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps, glossy black grille, skid plates, and ORVMs, new 20-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound two-piece LED taillights.

Inside, the updated X4 comes equipped with a dual-tone theme, three-spoke steering wheel, 12.3inch fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control system, reclining rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Propelling the 2023 BMW X4 M40i is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops a maximum output of 382bhp and 500Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 210kmph.