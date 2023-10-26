Renault reveals new 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine for Kardian SUV

Will debut with the Kardian SUV in Brazil in 2024

Could debut in India with new C-SUVs

New petrol engine

Renault has revealed a new 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol with the debut of the Kardian compact SUV in Brazil. This new flex-fuel compatible engine is expected to find its way around the world in multiple developing markets as part of Renault’s growth plan in 2027.

Specifications and gearbox options

This new engine produces 125bhp and 220Nm of torque. More importantly, it is being offered with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. This is an evolution of the three-cylinder 1.0-litre engine already on offer in India that produces 99bhp/152Nm/160Nm mated to a CVT and five-speed manual respectively.

1.0-litre is the new mantra?

The 1.0-litre engine has become the new power philosophy in the sub-4 SUV segment with Skoda and Volkswagen for their offering in the country. Given that Renault had bowed out of producing diesel with the advent of BS6, this engine looks like a prospective candidate to power its new C-SUVs that will arrive next year.

While the output may not be as high as the 154bhp/254Nm offered with the erstwhile 1.3-litre turbo petrol Duster, it will be more than sufficient, on paper to get things going for the alliance, more so when you consider that facilities are already in place to manufacture the engine locally.