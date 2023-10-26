CarWale
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift unveiled - All you need to know

    Haji Chakralwale

    26,453 Views
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift unveiled - All you need to know

    Suzuki has finally pulled the covers off the all-new fourth-gen Swift at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The India-bound hatchback has undergone exterior and interior overhauls with more features. In this article, we will tell you everything that you should know about the new-gen Suzuki Swift which is headed to India soon.

    Exterior

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    Starting with its design, the Swift gets revised front and rear profiles. Up front, it features a new gloss black mesh-patterned grille with black surrounds, repositioned Suzuki logo, sleeker LED headlamps with inverted-L-shaped LED DRLs, and a faux skid plate with silver finish. Moving to the sides, the 16-inch alloys get a new treatment with side skirts. Also, the automaker has repositioned the rear door handle from the pillar to the door. Then, there’s a crease running across the door panels all the way up to the tailgate.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The model showcased at the event was finished in a blue metallic paint with a contrasting black roof. At the rear, the overall shape of the tail lamps has been retained. However, it sports a new inverted-C-shaped LED layout with black surrounds. Other visible highlights include a rear wiper, redesigned blacked-out rear bumper, rear camera with sensors, high-mounted stop lamp, and a traditional radio antenna.

    Interior

    On the inside, the cabin of the new Swift is similar to that of the Baleno and the Fronx. It comes loaded with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned aircon vents, automatic climate control, keyless start/stop button, automatic headlamps, steering-mounted control, and an analogue instrument cluster with a small MID.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    In terms of safety features, the global version of the new Swift will come equipped with six airbags, full LED light setup, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, collision mitigation braking, adaptive high beam assist, and a driver monitoring system.

    Powertrain and specifications

    The biggest highlight of the 2024 Suzuki Swift is the new mild hybrid tech. However, In India, it will likely come equipped with a 1.2-litre K Series petrol-hybrid engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Currently, the model on sale in India gets an option of a petrol and a CNG powertrain.

    Launch date and rivals

    The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to make its debut in India in H2 of 2024. Upon arrival, the Swift will rival the Tata Tiago, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Kiger, Toyota Glanza, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
