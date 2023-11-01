CarWale
    Mercedes GLE facelift and C43 AMG to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes GLE facelift and C43 AMG to be launched in India tomorrow
    • This will be the last set of launches from Mercedes for 2023
    • Refreshed GLE could arrive with three variant options

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch two new models for the Indian market tomorrow, 2 November. The first model is the GLE facelift, while the other is the C43 AMG 4Matic. This event will also mark the end of the brand’s launches for 2023.

    Coming to the GLE facelift, the model could be available in three variants – 300d, 450, and the 450d (new). These variants will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, 3.0-litre petrol engine, and a 3.0-litre diesel engine, respectively. All engines are expected to be equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The updated SUV will also get design tweaks and feature revisions inside out.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The C43 AMG, on the other hand, will boast a host of features like AMG-specific elements on the exterior as well as the interior, carbon-fibre inserts, 12.3-inch driver’s display, 11.9-inch infotainment screen, red seatbelts, and ambient lighting. It will source power from a 397bhp-producing 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

